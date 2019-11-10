Attorney's generosity helps preserve St. Patrick's Church

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schoone’s 2018 donation was also vital to completing a long-overdue parking lot renovation. St. Patrick’s faced a funding shortfall when the need to stabilize the subsurface greatly increased the total price. Said Father Antony, “Without Adrian’s help, it would have been difficult, if not impossible, to do the job right.”

Schoone’s 2019 donation is going to equally important uses. Though not as antiquated as the school windows, those in the adjacent convent building were nonetheless inefficient and in bad repair. With the Schoone donation, all the convent windows are being replaced, improving energy efficiency and also restoring a smart, uniform appearance to the two adjoining buildings, both of which face the city’s revitalizing Douglas Avenue.

His 2019 donation is also supporting critical work to ensure the structural integrity of the roof area and the intricate terra cotta work that forms the “spires” on all four corners of the church. The terra cotta, an essential part of the unique design that earned the church its National Register designation, was executed by renowned artist Alfonso Iannelli, featured this year in a Racine Heritage Museum special exhibit.

Schoone, who has practiced law for 60 years, is the most senior member of the law firm of Schoone, Leuck, Kelley, Pitts and Pitts, with offices on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

