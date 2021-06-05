Attorney for family of man who died in Racine County Jail calls for feds to investigate

RACINE — Family and friends on Friday evening held a vigil for Malcolm James, who died Tuesday while in custody at the Racine County Jail, with prayer, memories and a message calling for justice.
Kelly Scroggins-Powell, co-founder of Racine Women for Racial Justice, led the vigil in prayer.
“We thank you God, now that we believe that his soul is at rest, oh God, and that peace is his, and we ask you to wrap your loving arms around this family, around his friends, oh God, and even around this community,” Scroggins-Powell prayed.
James’ mother shared memories of her son.
Once, she recalled, James donned a tracksuit, held a jump rope in hand and told her she needed to work on her fitness after a health scare.
“He brought me some fitness stuff over there that I got to utilize now; I got to stand up,” she said. “I’m going to miss my baby.”
With more protests planned for Sunday following the death of James — and the death of Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. in the jail on May 29 — the Racine County Sheriff’s Office requested “the public’s patience and commitment to peace” while they work to uncover “all of the accurate facts surrounding these in-custody deaths” in a Friday news release.
While there were no further updates from officials regarding James’ death, the release also worked to dispel rumors of a third death through a statement from the Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
“I can say these are the only two deaths my office has investigated at the Racine County Jail since 1-1-21 (Jan. 1, 2021). Autopsy work for the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office is performed by contract with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. For a complete exam and toxicology work, the process takes approximately eight weeks to complete before I have the manner and cause of death,” Payne said in the statement.
The Sheriff’s Office also pointed to their “long-term commitment to transparency,” noting that it was one of the first agencies in Wisconsin to implement body cameras six years ago. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is conducting investigations of the deaths.
James' family members said they plan to get a private autopsy done, which will be done early next week, according to their attorney, Kevin O’Connor of O’Connor Law Firm. O'Connor called for the U.S. Department of Justice to independently investigate the case.
“Once somebody is in your custody, you have a duty to protect them,” O’Connor said. “We’re at a point where we don’t trust the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. We’re going to ask, actually, to have the U.S. Department of Justice to come in here.”
James’ family and other groups are coordinating with the family of Ditello-Scott to bring more attention to what happened.
“We’re going to break the peace, but we’re going to do it nonviolently," said Clyde McLemore, founder of Black Lives Matter Lake County.