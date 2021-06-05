Attorney for family of man who died in Racine County Jail calls for feds to investigate

RACINE — Family and friends on Friday evening held a vigil for Malcolm James, who died Tuesday while in custody at the Racine County Jail, with prayer, memories and a message calling for justice.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, co-founder of Racine Women for Racial Justice, led the vigil in prayer.

“We thank you God, now that we believe that his soul is at rest, oh God, and that peace is his, and we ask you to wrap your loving arms around this family, around his friends, oh God, and even around this community,” Scroggins-Powell prayed.

James’ mother shared memories of her son.

Once, she recalled, James donned a tracksuit, held a jump rope in hand and told her she needed to work on her fitness after a health scare.

“He brought me some fitness stuff over there that I got to utilize now; I got to stand up,” she said. “I’m going to miss my baby.”

With more protests planned for Sunday following the death of James — and the death of Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. in the jail on May 29 — the Racine County Sheriff’s Office requested “the public’s patience and commitment to peace” while they work to uncover “all of the accurate facts surrounding these in-custody deaths” in a Friday news release.

