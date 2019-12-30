Attic destroyed in Yorkville fire

YORKVILLE — A Saturday night fire in the Village of Yorkville ultimately consumed the attic of a residence in the 14000 block of Evans Lane.

According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at 9:38 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an active fire at the rear of the residence. The deputies used their squad fire extinguishers in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading, but the fire spread to the attic and consumed it.

The Union Grove-Yorkville, Raymond and Kanasasville fire departments arrived on scene to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the fire was still being investigated as of Monday morning.

