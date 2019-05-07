Try 3 months for $3
All smiles during Pancake Day

From left to right, Patti Jardina, Sylvia Rugh, Carol Haas and Chloe Haas, 5, all from Racine, enjoy their meals during Pancake Day on Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Frank Bisotti, vice president of  Roma Lodge, said that he believes a fear of change lead to an 18 percent attendance dip this year. 

 ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, For The Journal Times

RACINE — Despite a drop in attendance, Roma Lodge officials are happy with the way their first Pancake Day panned out.

In 2018, with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine at the helm, 23,855 people attended Pancake Day. This year, 19,640 people attended, a 17.7 percent decrease.

"Overall, it was the first year, and almost everything went pretty smoothly," said Frank Bisotti, Roma Lodge's vice president. 

Roma Lodge picked up sponsorship of the event after the future of Pancake Day was uncertain when the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine — which ran the event for 64 years — disbanded at the end of 2018.

Although 14 organizations originally expressed interest in hosting Pancake Day, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine chose Roma Lodge.

Bisotti said that he believes the drop in attendance was due to people being afraid that the Roma Lodge officials would change the way that Pancake Day was run. Although there was discussion about moving the event to Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant, Bisotti said the organization decided to keep the event Downtown at Festival Hall. 

Bisotti said that the lodge may consider adding fried meatballs to the Pancake Day menu.

