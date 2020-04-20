ATC grant to finance tree plantings in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Village of Rochester recently received a $2,000 grant from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program to start a small arboretum in the area near the Village Hall and public library on Spring Street.
The trees will be a mix of birch, oak, honey locust, cypress and other species.
“Many of the trees in our village are nearing the end of their life cycle,” said Christopher Birkett, the village’s director of public works. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to start to develop a small arboretum to help diversify our local tree population, along with providing shade and additional natural beauty in our community.”
“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said Michelle Stokes, ATC’s vegetation management manager. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights of way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”
Planting with purpose
The Community Planting Program provides financial support to eligible cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes in ATC’s service area for planting projects on public property, outside transmission line rights of way. Program funds can be used to plant trees and other tall-growing vegetation outside the transmission line rights of way. ATC has awarded about 240 communities and organizations with funds totaling more than $425,000 since the program’s inception in 2013.
In addition to the Community Planting Program, ATC’s Pollinator Habitat Program, which provides funding for site preparation; purchasing seed, plugs or plants; labor and installation; or other activities to establish quality pollinator habitat. Unlike the Community Planting Program, the Pollinator Habitat Program promotes planting low-growing vegetation within a transmission line right of way. It is open to cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes within ATC’s service area, as well as to entities that allow public access to ATC rights of way (e.g. nature preserves, non-profits or public land managers).
Both the Community Planting Program and Pollinator Habitat Program are part of ATC’s Grow Smart initiative, which advocates for and provides suggestions of low-growing, compatible vegetation that can be planted in transmission line rights of way.
To qualify for either program, communities must commit that all current and future planting plans and urban forestry activities near high-voltage electric transmission lines will comply with ATC’s maintenance standards. Cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes within ATC’s service area are eligible to apply for funding through the Community Planting Program.
The Pollinator Habitat Program also is open to cities, villages, towns, counties and tribes within ATC’s service area, as well as to entities that allow public access to ATC rights of way (e.g. nature preserves, nonprofits or public land managers).
ATC accepts applications from July 1 through Sept. 30, and award recipients are selected and notified by the end of the year. Awards for both programs range from $100 to $5,000. Additional information and program applications can be found online at atc-GrowSmart.com.
“With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to start to develop a small arboretum to help diversify our local tree population, along with providing shade and additional natural beauty in our community.” Christopher Birkett, Rochester director of public works
"With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to start to develop a small arboretum to help diversify our local tree population, along with providing shade and additional natural beauty in our community.”
Christopher Birkett, Rochester director of public works
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.