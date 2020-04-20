ATC grant to finance tree plantings in Rochester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCHESTER — The Village of Rochester recently received a $2,000 grant from American Transmission Co.’s Community Planting Program to start a small arboretum in the area near the Village Hall and public library on Spring Street.

The trees will be a mix of birch, oak, honey locust, cypress and other species.

“Many of the trees in our village are nearing the end of their life cycle,” said Christopher Birkett, the village’s director of public works. “With this grant from ATC, we’ll be able to start to develop a small arboretum to help diversify our local tree population, along with providing shade and additional natural beauty in our community.”

“We recognize that trees and vegetation are among the features that make communities special places for residents and visitors,” said Michelle Stokes, ATC’s vegetation management manager. “While we can’t allow trees or tall‑growing vegetation in our rights of way, ATC’s Community Planting Program enables us to encourage and support communities to plant trees and vegetation that will beautify communities in a way that doesn’t compromise the safety and reliability of the electric transmission system.”

Planting with purpose