At no cost to new parents, nurses bring expertise and support households with newborns in Racine County

CALEDONIA — Like many new parents, Jennie and Kevin MacPhail admitted they sometimes have no idea what they’re doing.
Their now 3-month-old daughter Elly was projectile vomiting and they didn’t know how to help her. Jennie was worried her child, who’s also had issues with nursing, spitting up and burping, may be dying.
“It was really traumatic,” Jennie said of Elly’s first few months. “She was underweight and starving.”
That’s when couple received help through Racine County Public Health Division’s
Family Connects program. Family Connects is a nurse home-visiting program for parents of newborns in Racine County. Its mission is to enhance family and child well-being.
Katie Whitaker, R.N., left, takes notes as mother Jennie MacPhail provides updates on her 3-month-old daughter Elly on Friday afternoon during an at-home Family Connects program visit.
Rachel Kubik
“You guys have literally saved me,” Jennie told her nurse, Katie Whitaker, and shadowing nurse Katie Wendorf on Friday afternoon during the family’s fourth visit at their home on Rio Vista Road. “It is so helpful.”
Participation in Family Connects is voluntary and open to all county families who have just welcomed a newborn. The program is funded through grants. There is no cost to families.
Family Connects typically provides 1 to 3 nurse home visits to any family with a newborn who is at least 3 weeks old. Nurses offer guidance, answer questions about newborn care and connect parents with community resources.
Whitaker, who works for the county full-time as an at-home visit nurse, said the most common structure is to do one initial home visit with a family that will last an hour, and then one follow-up. She typically addresses concerns with babies’ weights or the umbilical cord healing process.
Whitaker said the program’s focused on both mother and child health. She said it doesn’t matter if the parent or couple are first-timers or if they’re on their fifth child, because each birth is different.
She often assures parents their baby is doing fine or addresses problems with eating, nursing, burping, vomiting or pooping.
She will refer parents to their pediatrician for more serious issues. If parents request further help past the program’s maximum of 4 home visits, she’ll refer them to a long-term care program.
‘It’s super reassuring’
Jennie, Kevin and Elly began seeing Whitaker when Elly was 3 weeks old. Jennie said she found out about the Family Connects program because her insurance provider suggested the program to help navigate the first few stages of her new daughter’s life.
Katie Whitaker, R.N., left, shares a laugh with mother Jennie MacPhail as she holds her three-month-old daughter Elly inside their Caledonia home along Rio Vista Road on Friday afternoon during an at-home Family Connects program visit.
Rachel Kubik
“It’s super reassuring knowing we’re doing everything right,” Jennie said. “Parenting is not one size fits all.”
Jennie said she appreciated that Whitaker not only checked in on Elly but also made sure Jennie was OK, too. Jennie said she had many emotional nights where she was worried about her child, and post-pregnancy “you lose a sense of self.” She feels like all she ever does is feed or care for her baby: “I feel like a walking taco truck.”
Kevin said the accessibility of the program makes things easy. If he were to call a doctor’s office, the next appointment might not be available for several weeks or a month. Whitaker will respond to a text message or call during business hours and will schedule a visit if needed within the next few days.
“We need doctors and nurses to help us along the way,” Kevin said. “It’s comforting knowing we can call and get a visit if something does come up.”
New mother Jennie MacPhail holds her sleeping 3-month-old, Elly MacPhail, inside their Caledonia home during an at-home Family Connects program visit.
Rachel Kubik
They couple has learned a lot on their own, but Whitaker has taught them a lot, too.
Jennie said she’s learned to almost never sit down with babies; walk around with them instead. Secondly, if you become aware of your baby pooping, it’s best to wait. There may be another one looming. And lastly, baby socks will never fit.
“There’s no word how to describe being a parent,” Jennie said, proudly. “It hasn’t been created.”
Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wisconsin
Most popular girl names in the 60s in Wisconsin
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over.
Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Wisconsin using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#50. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,086
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#269 (tie) most common name, -90.1% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
Canva
#49. Renee
Renee is a name of French origin meaning "reborn".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,117
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 55,804
Canva
#48. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning "Who is like God?".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,128
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 86,992
Canva
#47. Beth
Beth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "house".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,160
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #67
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 58,363
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning "river".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,218
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#45. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,290
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#44. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning "fighter".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,376
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#43. Jean
Jean is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,418
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#1199 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #107
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 37,206
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#42. Theresa
Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "late summer".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,511
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#945 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#41. Jane
Jane is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,520
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#376 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #92
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 43,284
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#40. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning "woman from Mount Kynthos".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,600
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#376 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#39. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,705
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#376 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#38. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,720
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#995 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#37. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,870
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#1267 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#36. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,876
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#1075 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
Canva
#35. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,948
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1380 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#34. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,046
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,528 (#16 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
Canva
#33. Lynn
Lynn is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "waterfall".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,048
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,528 (#16 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #75
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 51,897
Canva
#32. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,070
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#229 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning "child of the gods".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,160
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#229 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#30. Laurie
Laurie is a name of Latin origin meaning "sweet bay tree".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,258
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 237 (#229 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #58
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,452
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#29. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning "friend".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,289
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#1154 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,970
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#28. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,431
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#640 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#27. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,599
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#782 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#26. Ann
Ann is a name of Latin origin meaning "grace".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,621
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1320 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,090
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#25. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,854
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1320 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,885
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#607 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#23. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,894
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#607 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
Canva
#22. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,076
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#829 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967
Matva // Shutterstock
#21. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,235
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#829 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#20. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,268
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#286 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
Canva
#19. Kim
Kim is a name of English origin meaning "kingly".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,289
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#286 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#18. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,388
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#926 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
Canva
#17. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,416
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 160 (#344 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
Bodler // Shutterstock
#16. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,467
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#900 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
Canva
#15. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,485
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#900 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#14. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,504
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#995 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#13. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,547
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1006 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#12. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,765
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#333 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#11. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,896
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30 (#960 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#10. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,219
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1675 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#9. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning "daybreak".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,328
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1675 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#8. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,504
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#399 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#7. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,844
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#697 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#6. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,651
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#739 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#5. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,632
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1320 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#4. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,235
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#739 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,134
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#697 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
New Africa // Shutterstock
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,242
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 356 (#160 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Wisconsin
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,078
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#707 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
Katie Whitaker, R.N., right, inspects baby Elly MacPhail's belly button as mother Jennie MacPhail holds her 3-month-old inside their Caledonia home on Friday afternoon during an at-home Family Connects program visit. Father Kevin MacPhail looks on in the background.
Rachel Kubik
