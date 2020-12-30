At least one Veterans Home at Union Grove resident has died during current COVID outbreak, wife says

Prior to Monday, two residents and four employees had tested positive, meaning 11 of the active cases were confirmed in the last 48 hours, according a Wednesday evening notice from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Joseph Nosalik tested positive on Friday, Dec. 18, according to his wife.

That same notice also confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination began to be administered in the home on Monday.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which were approved for emergency use by the FDA, require two doses administered weeks apart to be considered effective in preventing illness from the novel coronavirus. The vaccinations administered Monday would have been the first of those two doses.