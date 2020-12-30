At least one Veterans Home at Union Grove resident has died during current COVID outbreak, wife says

DOVER — A second COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the Veterans Home at Union Grove, with 11 residents and six employees of the long-term skilled nursing facility testing positive.
In August, an outbreak there was linked to the deaths of 10 residents.
One new death reported
On Dec. 21, Joseph Bernhardt Nosalik, a 77-year-old Marine who is also a retired Racine Police officer and retired nurse diagnosed with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia, died after contracting COVID-19 while living at the facility, said Nosalik's wife, Sue Nosalik.
That death has not been noted in any of the DVA's communications with the public or families of residents, Sue Nosalik said.
The DVA "didn’t acknowledge his death in either one of the COVID updates," she said. For the notices "to not even acknowledge him," Sue Nosalik said, "that was hurtful, and not truthful...
"That’s just not right. He did have advanced Parkinson’s. But he would still be here if he didn’t catch COVID. And he caught it out there (at the Veterans Home)."
The Journal Times reached out to the DVA for comment and did not immediately receive a reply Wednesday evening.
Vaccinations underway
Prior to Monday, two residents and four employees had tested positive, meaning 11 of the active cases were confirmed in the last 48 hours, according a Wednesday evening notice from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
Joseph Nosalik tested positive on Friday, Dec. 18, according to his wife.
That same notice also confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination began to be administered in the home on Monday.
Vaccinations at long-term skilled nursing facilities (i.e. nursing homes) started Monday at several locations statewide, two weeks after Wisconsin's first frontline health care workers were vaccinated.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which were approved for emergency use by the FDA, require two doses administered weeks apart to be considered effective in preventing illness from the novel coronavirus. The vaccinations administered Monday would have been the first of those two doses.
“Even though we have started vaccinations at our Home, please do not let your guard down. A vaccine does not replace the need to continue other actions to stop the spread and keep ourselves healthy. This is especially true while we are administering the vaccine, as it will take many months to provide the vaccine to everyone who needs it. Please continue to take precautions, for yourselves and others,” Commandant Erin Johnston wrote in an email addressed to “Union Grove Members, Friends, and Family.”
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil took issue with the Wisconsin Dept. of Veterans Affairs not accepting help from the federal VA prior to the outbreak. Steil has sent a letter to the DVA asking why the federal "assistance was initially declined?"
The first outbreak
During the first breakout in August, 56 cases of COVID-19 were linked to the Veterans Home at Union Grove — half among staff, the other half among residents. With the diminished workforce, the home accepted help from 13 federal Veterans Affairs employees to fill in the gaps since more than two-dozen staff members were unable to work.
Of the 10 who died, nine were veterans; the 10th was a family member of a vet. Five of the 10 who died were not on hospice care prior to contracting COVID.
That breakout was considered to be finished by the beginning of September, with no employees or residents testing positive.
The nursing home is one of three state-run facilities in Wisconsin open to military veterans and their family members in need of long-term skilled nursing and/or hospice care.