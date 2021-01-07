At least one nursing home in the City of Racine has begun COVID-19 vaccinations

RACINE — Ridgewood Care Center on Monday became the first nursing home in the City of Racine to receive COVID-19 vaccines for residents and staff.
Out of the 104 residents, 64 received the first of two doses of the vaccine. Another 44 of the 202 staffers also received vaccinations.
These numbers depended on whether residents and staffers wanted the vaccine and signed the consent form, said Karen Culp, director of nursing at Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road.
Culp, who was the first person at Ridgewood to get vaccinated, said it was ideal to vaccinate only half the staff because of potential side effects.
“We’re not forcing anybody to get it,” Culp said. “We’ve had a lot of sore arms, some people have reported nausea and some headaches.”
As part of Wisconsin’s vaccination rollout, nursing homes and frontline health care workers have been the first to be vaccinated.
More people, starting with the elderly and other essential workers, are expected to get access to vaccines in the coming weeks.
Several states, including Florida, have already allowed those 65 or older to get vaccines in first-come first-served fashion — a plan that has led to long lines.
How it came together
As part of statewide vaccine rollout, senior living facilities are partnering with pharmacies that coordinate with the state; Ridgewood Care Center partnered with Walgreens.
Culp said she had been communicating with a Walgreens representative.
There wasn’t a date set far in advance; the date depended on the consent forms and online registration, Culp said.
The Walgreens representative let Ridgewood know a few days in advance that staffers would be coming to the center.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Culp said.
An additional opportunity for Ridgewood residents and staffers to receive a first dose will be on Feb. 1, and for those who already received a first dose can get their second on that date.
Walgreens staff will return to the center on March 1.
“We’re hoping for more turnout next time,” Culp said. “I think it’s a very good step to help stop this COVID from spreading. We’ll all have antibodies, we’ll be able to hopefully get back to a normal life and have residents’ family and visitors come in again.”