Updated: Motorcyclist killed in accident with vehicle
Updated: Motorcyclist killed in accident with vehicle

Motorcycle accident on Douglas Avenue

A Jensen Towing employee attempts to remove a motorcycle from the scene where it collided with a silver Toyota by the Pump & Pantry at 1826 Douglas Ave.

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — The operator of a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle on Douglas Avenue died of his injuries on Sunday.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that he was called to the hospital where the operator was pronounced dead. Out of respect for the family, Payne said he wanted to wait to release the individual's name, but did state that he has ties to Racine. 

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance to the Pump and Pantry at 1826 Douglas Ave. Based on the positioning of the vehicles, it appeared the silver Toyota was in the northbound lane turning left into the Pump and Pantry when it collided with the motorcycle, which was headed southbound. 

Officials stated that at least one person had been transported with injuries but did not specify how many and whether those individuals had been in the car or on the motorcycle. 

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

