At HALO, extra showers, deep cleaning, health questions and quarantine consideration

RACINE — Usually people living at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., hang out outside the shelter, smoking or shooting the breeze at picnic tables in the parking lot.
On Sunday, the picnic tables were vacant, even though the shelter is near its 120-resident capacity. Two people sat in their cars in the parking lot chatting through open windows, but not within reach of one another. They are nervous but not really scared, much like numerous others in the county and state right now.
What’s going on in the rest of Wisconsin is happening inside the homeless shelter simultaneously as fears grow regarding COVID-19, the novel coronavirus with 33 reported infections in Wisconsin as of 2 p.m. Sunday, none of whom have died and one who has recovered, state officials report.
Even as people living at HALO employ social distancing, it’s still really tough to avoid contact when more than 110 people are living in a single building — not to mention the staff members going in and out.
“It’s not different,” said HALO employee Danny Mandujano, talking about the situation inside the shelter from any given Sunday, “except for the cleaning.”
Usually, the shelter does a “deep clean” once every two weeks. Now, staff and guests are working together to conduct deep cleans twice a day. Restrictions are being put in place, too.
Planning for the worst
The shelter has considered locking down entirely — not letting anyone in or out — but that emergency policy has not been employed yet.
“Some staff will still be in shelter obviously, but we’re trying to minimize staff contact. But at the same time we are still allowing staff and clients go in and out. That might change very quickly,” HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen said.
“It’s not that bad yet,” Mandujano added. “It’s day to day. We’re going by what everyone else is going by.”
Currently, only essential employees and guests are allowed inside. HALO is encouraging guests who have friends or family living nearby to see if it’s possible to live with them for the time being, rather than in the crowded shelter.
People delivering donations are not allowed into the building. Staff members are planning to ask the Postal Service carrier to drop letters and packages outside the building, rather than bringing them in.
During intake of new residents, they are asking more health-related questions to make sure no one carrying any communicable diseases inadvertently infects others at the shelter.
“We generally ask people about their health anyway, to check for communicable diseases,” Lorenzen said. “We’re trying to be careful. We don’t want to screen out anybody (from being allowed in because of COVID-19), and we have not screened out anybody yet.”
A look inside
One of the people this affects most is Willie LaGrone, a Chicago man who has been living at HALO for about a week since coming to Racine for a funeral.
When asked if he’s worried about COVID-19, LaGrone replied: “A little bit. I’ve been cleaning up more since I’ve been hearing about it.”
“I’ve been showering every day, and making sure every other guy does, too.”
It pays to stock up
A few days ago, when many Americans were panicking about stores running out of hand sanitizer, HALO was breathing a sigh of relief.
By happenstance, HALO had received “a very large donation” of multiple cases of hand sanitizer a couple months ago, Lorenzen said.
That collection was just one step in the COVID-19 containment battle.
Donations are still much sought after by the shelter since it is expected to use up supplies — from food to disposable gloves to cleaning supplies — faster than normal in the coming weeks.
“Schools being closed, other community agencies being closed or curtailing activities, and safety precautions at the shelter all mean clients will be in the shelter rather than out in the community. Our need for food and other supplies will increase,” a Facebook post from HALO, Inc., said. “We will continue to update you on the situation as well as our needs. We greatly appreciate the support of our community, and your prayers.”
To keep things simple, and to reduce the number of people going in and out of the building, HALO is asking for monetary donations.
To donate, go to facebook.com/HALORacine.