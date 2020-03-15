At HALO, extra showers, deep cleaning, health questions and quarantine consideration

Planning for the worst

The shelter has considered locking down entirely — not letting anyone in or out — but that emergency policy has not been employed yet.

“Some staff will still be in shelter obviously, but we’re trying to minimize staff contact. But at the same time we are still allowing staff and clients go in and out. That might change very quickly,” HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen said.

“It’s not that bad yet,” Mandujano added. “It’s day to day. We’re going by what everyone else is going by.”

Currently, only essential employees and guests are allowed inside. HALO is encouraging guests who have friends or family living nearby to see if it’s possible to live with them for the time being, rather than in the crowded shelter.

People delivering donations are not allowed into the building. Staff members are planning to ask the Postal Service carrier to drop letters and packages outside the building, rather than bringing them in.

During intake of new residents, they are asking more health-related questions to make sure no one carrying any communicable diseases inadvertently infects others at the shelter.