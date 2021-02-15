At 97 years old, one of Case High School's first secretaries survives COVID-19

RACINE — Everyone knows Violet ‘Vi’ Petersen is around when they hear her heels.
“Ask anybody about her,” said her daughter, Joan Volmut, “and they’ll ask, ‘Does she still wear high heels?’"
They were a part of Petersen’s everyday wardrobe when she was secretary at Case High School’s Green School in 1966.
Despite being 97 years old, her granddaughter, Allie Olsen, says Petersen still wears them when she can. “She’s always been a pretty cool grandma,” Olsen said. “She always keeps up with the clothing trends, what’s new.”
And always wearing high heels are just one of the many remarkable things about Petersen, who was discharged from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on Jan. 19 after beating COVID-19, and will soon be celebrating her 98th birthday on April 4.
“I feel wonderful being out of the hospital,” Petersen said. “The food is much better (home-cooking) and I am happy to be surrounded by my family again; they’re taking great care of me.”
In recovery
Petersen is still recovering from COVID-19 and is in the care of her family. Olsen said Petersen’s only hindrance is “COVID brain fog,” which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “is difficulty with thinking and concentration” as a long-term effect of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
At the moment, she’s staying with Bob Petersen, her youngest son.
Bob said Vi has always been so independent and regimented in routine, and so it’s been an adjustment for her to need help while in recovery.
“We like having her, though,” Bob said. “She’s very strong, never relied on anybody. She never has been a burden, and never will be.”
Olsen reported Vi is getting stronger every day.
It’s a real family effort, she said. “Uncle Bill has her up walking regularly like clockwork. Uncle Bob and Aunt Sonia are keeping her appetite up and offering a glass of wine with dinner. Mom (Volmut) curls her hair to boost her spirits.”
‘Tight-knit family’
Petersen was born April 4, 1923. At the age of 23, she married to Ralph Petersen of Racine.
She has three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in what Olsen calls a “tight-knit family.”
All members of the family, with the exception of one grandchild, live within five miles of each other in the Racine area.
“We’re in constant communication and enjoy being together,” Olsen said. Despite the pandemic, she added, the family continues to keep in touch virtually and have socially-distanced get-togethers outdoors.
In fact, Petersen’s cooking is one of the mainstays at each gathering, in a family where celebrations are abundant.
She’s made lasagna, corned beef and cabbage, golumpki (Polish cabbage rolls), red velvet cake, banana torte and strawberry rhubarb pie, to name a few. And she has a wide collection of recipe books she “reads like Bibles,” Volmut said.
“Growing up, she always was very intentional about celebrating our birthdays,” Olsen said. “She made a homemade meal for everyone, whatever they wanted.”
Case’s first secretary
Petersen was the first secretary at Case High School’s Green School in 1966, which was part of a longtime subschool model before the Academies of Racine were implemented. She worked there for 37 years, retiring at the age of 79.
“Working with kids kept her young,” Volmut said.
Mark Kuranz, who worked as a school counselor with Petersen, said he remembers how Petersen made every kid and parent feel at home.
“When a kid would come in angry or upset,” Kuranz said, “she’d tell them ‘OK, take a deep breath.’ “
Kuranz said, when they worked together, Petersen was patient and “supported us like a mother.”
“Things were better because of Vi,” Kuranz said.
According to Cassie Kuranz, current directing principal at Case High School, Petersen was recognized in the 2016-17 school year during the school’s 50th anniversary. Petersen was awarded a plaque for her years of service.
Adventures, and still going
A story that’s little known in the family about Petersen is when she was 14 years old, her parents put her on a bus from Amsterdam, New York, to Los Angeles, to live with her godparents. The trip took four days.
“No one was there when she arrived at the bus station to pick her up,” Olsen said. “She caught a ride with a stranger to her destination.”
Petersen worked at the Hollywood Canteen, a club offering free entertainment and food for servicemen in Los Angeles during World War II that the likes of Betty Grable and Shirley Temple volunteered at. Petersen has kept her work ID from the Hollywood Canteen to this day, Volmut said.
There are no firm plans for Petersen’s 98th birthday; the family is taking it “day by day,” Volmut said. Petersen shares her birthday with one of her great-grandchildren, which Olsen said is “really special.”
“Thanks, Vi,” Mark Kuranz said. “Happy birthday. You’re an amazing person.”