At 97 years old, one of Case High School's first secretaries survives COVID-19

RACINE — Everyone knows Violet ‘Vi’ Petersen is around when they hear her heels.

“Ask anybody about her,” said her daughter, Joan Volmut, “and they’ll ask, ‘Does she still wear high heels?’"

They were a part of Petersen’s everyday wardrobe when she was secretary at Case High School’s Green School in 1966.

Despite being 97 years old, her granddaughter, Allie Olsen, says Petersen still wears them when she can. “She’s always been a pretty cool grandma,” Olsen said. “She always keeps up with the clothing trends, what’s new.”

And always wearing high heels are just one of the many remarkable things about Petersen, who was discharged from Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on Jan. 19 after beating COVID-19, and will soon be celebrating her 98th birthday on April 4.

“I feel wonderful being out of the hospital,” Petersen said. “The food is much better (home-cooking) and I am happy to be surrounded by my family again; they’re taking great care of me.”

In recovery