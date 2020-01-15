Assisted living facility for veterans closing at Southern Center campus

DOVER — Following months of analysis, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is taking steps to phase out its assisted living facility on the campus of the Southern Wisconsin Center due to declining demand and escalating costs, according to a news release.

“We want the very best for veterans,” WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar said in a release. “Unfortunately, given the decline in demand we are experiencing coupled with the expense of operating an assisted living center, we had to make the tough decision to discontinue the service. We intend to make this transition as easy as possible for the eleven people living there. While some will be better served by skilled nursing, we will work to ensure that others will get as good or better care in the community.”

Currently, there are 11 individuals living in the assisted living facility, Fairchild Hall, 21425D Spring St.

Each of the residents will have the opportunity to have a one-on-one meeting with a social worker to discuss his or her options and receive assistance with making arrangements.

Some individuals may qualify for skilled nursing care and may move into the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, 21425 Spring St., a skilled nursing facility also located on the Southern Center campus, if they wish. Others may choose to relocate to the community.