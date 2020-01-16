Assessing the damage from Saturday's storm, 20-foot discharge pipe thrown 'like soda can'

Pershing Park Drive has been closed since Saturday as crews clean the debris scattered by the high waves and it was unclear as of Wednesday when it would be complete. Rooney did not foresee restoring the pathway along the lake since there was too much debris.

Racine Zoo Director Beth Heidorn said the zoo stage at the edge of the property is secure and that the waves did not make it that far on land.

The city is still assessing the damage and developing a plan for repairs. Rooney said he may need to bring in consultants to get estimates for the repairs. At this point, Rooney could only said, “It’s going to cost some funds.”

One project on the list is the shoreline fortifications along Pershing Park Drive, which Rooney said is outdated.

“It appears like it’s protected, but the materials placed there aren’t really the proper materials,” he said.

Tony Beyer, Mount Pleasant’s Director of Public Works said the 700-foot revetment wall the village installed a few years ago, “held up very well against the storms.” Beyer said he had not heard any reports of significant damage from private property owners in the village.