Assemby District 62: Schutz challenges Wittke

For the Nov. 3 election, two candidates are running for the Assembly District 62 seat. Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, the former Racine Unified School Board president, is being challenged by Democrat August Schutz, 22, of Raymond.

The Journal Times sent both candidates a list of questions. Here is how they answered:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Schutz: The most important issue for me right now is preventing the spread of COVID-19. This last month, Wisconsin has become a hot spot in the United States for cases. We need to do something about this now to save lives and keep people healthy. In terms of long-term issues, my top issue is investing in our education system in Wisconsin. This means providing our students in under-performing schools with the necessary resources that they need to succeed. Another big issue is to rid our state of gerrymandering. When the party that lost every single statewide race controls 63 out of the 99 seats in the assembly, it is clear that there is a problem with how we draw our districts. We also need to provide a stable source of funding to fix our crumbling infrastructure. Other important issues include legalizing recreational and medicinal marijuana and investing in our economy to provide good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites.