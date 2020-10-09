Assemby District 62: Schutz challenges Wittke

For the Nov. 3 election, two candidates are running for the Assembly District 62 seat. Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, the former Racine Unified School Board president, is being challenged by Democrat August Schutz, 22, of Raymond.
The Journal Times sent both candidates a list of questions. Here is how they answered:
What do you see as the issues in the election?
Schutz: The most important issue for me right now is preventing the spread of COVID-19. This last month, Wisconsin has become a hot spot in the United States for cases. We need to do something about this now to save lives and keep people healthy. In terms of long-term issues, my top issue is investing in our education system in Wisconsin. This means providing our students in under-performing schools with the necessary resources that they need to succeed. Another big issue is to rid our state of gerrymandering. When the party that lost every single statewide race controls 63 out of the 99 seats in the assembly, it is clear that there is a problem with how we draw our districts. We also need to provide a stable source of funding to fix our crumbling infrastructure. Other important issues include legalizing recreational and medicinal marijuana and investing in our economy to provide good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites.
Wittke: My constituents and the business community tell me the primary issues in this election are rebooting the economy, improving our education system and access to affordable healthcare. There are significant challenges ahead as we work to link workers to good-paying jobs and help our industry and small business recover towards operating levels seen at the start of 2020. The past few months have highlighted areas for improvement in our education systems. We cannot afford to have related student outcomes fall further behind. We must ensure our education systems link to skills required by employers to build an adequate workforce and are able to deal with rapid change in delivery. Our work related to access and affordability of healthcare will continue. In addition to issues related to coverage and costs, there will be a substantial increase in the demand for mental health services, and shortages of industry professionals to address.
Support Local Journalism
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
Schutz: There is quite a bit of age difference between me and my opponent. I believe my youth benefits me because I am able to connect with younger citizens along with older generations. We need a fresh perspective in office rather than someone who is out of touch with his constituents. While I have never served in office before, I have interned at the Minnesota State Senate. That experience showed me how an effective state government is run rather than the partisan gridlock we have in Madison. I look forward to bringing that idea of working on both sides of the aisle to our state capital. I grew up in the 62nd district and have lived here my entire life. I know the issues that are vital to the success of our communities. You can also count on me to continuously fight for every citizen in the district. I will not stop working until Racine County is the gem of Wisconsin.
Wittke: This next term is going to pose some unprecedented challenges for state government. I believe there is not a time like the present where my private industry and financial background, personal experiences and proven leadership skills will be of great benefit in serving the best interests of my constituents in the 62nd district. My first term was highlighted by: getting legislation passed to “close the roof” on the Miller Park Sales Tax, (something my constituents have wanted for years!), bringing the Racine Park HS Jr. ROTC students to Madison to post the colors at one of our floor sessions, advocating for our community to be chosen for the “Upstart Pilot,” a program that helps pre-K children improve their reading skills, and honoring first responders from the communities of Caledonia, Raymond and Wind Lake. I would be grateful to earn your vote on Nov. 3.
Anything else you would care to add?
Schutz: There are two candidates in this race, one that will go to the capital every day to fight for his constituents and ensure that every Wisconsinite has a better life. The other one is a man that has not worked in the last 150 days. While there is high unemployment, many are sick and over 1,000 people have died, my opponent and the rest of his colleagues have failed to put forth legislation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their constituents. We need a representative that will be in the corner for every single citizen of their district and that representative is me.
Wittke: It is an honor serving as your assembly representative in Madison. Send me back to Madison so I can continue to work for you to ease your tax burden, establish a fiscally responsible budget and continue to create an environment where our small businesses and families can flourish. I love this district: its people, its history and unique communities. I will continue to work in Madison to make this a thriving place we are proud to call home!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.