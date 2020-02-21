Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

MADISON — The state Assembly walked back a bill Thursday that would have allowed bars across Wisconsin to stay open later during the Democratic National Convention this summer, tweaking the proposal to allow extended hours only for taverns in the southeastern corner of the state before passing it on to the Senate.

The convention is scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee. Groups representing the state's bars, restaurants and tourism industries are preparing for an influx of 50,000 visitors.

Lawmakers originally proposed a bill allowing bars across the state to remain open until 4 a.m. during the four nights of the convention, following the lead of Ohio and Pennsylvania. Both states allowed for later bar hours when the national conventions went to their states in 2016. Wisconsin bars currently must close at 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The proposal to extend hours ran into trouble in the state Senate; Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said senators were concerned about increased drunken driving and questions about why bars can stay open later for the convention but not other events.