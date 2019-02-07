MADISON — Assembly Republicans are letting Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats know that any legislation allowing late-term abortion will not pass this session.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Assembly Republicans held a press conference on Wednesday to condemn legislation passed in New York and Virginia that allows late term abortions.
“We have a reason to be concerned in Wisconsin because there is, obviously all across the nation, a nationwide attack on the unborn,” Vos said. “We are not going to allow that to happen in Wisconsin.”
A.B. 656
Vos mentioned Assembly Bill 656, which was proposed last session, as a reason to feel concerned that a similar piece of legislation will be proposed in Wisconsin.
The bill failed as a result of a joint state Senate resolution, last March.
According to the language in the bill: "The state may not prohibit a woman from obtaining an abortion before viability or from obtaining an abortion at any time during her pregnancy if the termination is necessary, in the professional judgment of a physician, to protect her life or health. Also under the bill, a law or rule of this state that places a burden on a woman's access to abortion is unenforceable if the law or rule does not confer any legitimate health benefit.”
The bill also would have eliminated requirements for voluntary and informed consent before an abortion and it eliminated a prohibition on coverage of abortions by qualified health plans offered in the state.
'Radical legislation'
Vos called the bill “radical legislation,” and said if this legislation was introduced again, “I have every confidence that it would not pass.”
“We know that if the radical left in the Assembly Democratic Caucus decides to introduce this proposal it will create the same kind of outcry, the same kind of concern that we see all across the country,” Vos said. “We want to make sure that legislation, similar to the one that was introduced last time, is guaranteed to not see the light of day. It wouldn’t be worth our time and we certainly hope our colleagues will respect the fact that that bill is not going to move.”
Instead of legislation on abortion, Vos said he would like to focus on adoption legislation with Evers and Democrats.
“We’ve had some discussions about that in the past and we’d like to say this is another area that we think we have the potential to find a good bipartisan opportunity to work together,” Vos said. “A culture of life knows no political party. I am certain that everyone on both sides of the aisle will be willing to work with us on increasing access to adoption and increasing opportunity for every single child to be born and be adopted if they’re not wanted by those parents.”
Dems respond
Melissa Baldauff, a spokeswoman for Evers, said, "The governor has always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best of our state, and we are always happy to talk with legislators on both sides of the aisle to find ways to support kids and families."
She continued, "The governor also trusts women to make their own health care decisions. He is also committed to making sure that all patients have access to unbiased, medically accurate, comprehensive care. If Republican politicians actually want to help improve health outcomes for moms and babies, they should join Gov. Evers in supporting life-saving preventive health programs that keep Wisconsin women healthy."
Other Democrats called Republicans’ press conference a political stunt.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, who supported A.B. 656, called the press conference a “cynical, political move that ignores the reality that Republicans hold a majority in both houses of the Legislature and any legislation would need their support to get to the governor’s desk and become law.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said government should not be involved in this type of personal decision.
“I firmly believe that these decisions are best made between a woman, her family and her doctors, not by a committee of elected officials,” Neubauer said. “It’s disappointing that my Republican colleagues are using one of the most difficult and personal medical decisions a woman can make as a political talking point.”
