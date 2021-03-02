Aspiring teacher from western Racine County wins scholarship to overcome COVID-19 and stay in college

ROCHESTER — With her heart set on earning a master’s degree and then becoming a teacher, Madeline Walton had it all planned out.

But she did not plan on COVID-19.

The pandemic cost her a job and left her unable to pay for school. Walton was distraught, until she found out that her college was ready to offer a special helping hand.

Western Governors University, a nonprofit online school, is offering the Rochester woman and many other students scholarships designed to overcome setbacks stemming from COVID-19.

For Walton, the $4,000 scholarship is allowing her to stay in school and continue pursuing her dream.

“It’s huge,” she said. “Now I’m getting my feet back under me.”

Western Governors University has extended its new Resiliency Scholarships to more than 1,700 students — including 17 in Wisconsin — whose educations have been disrupted somehow by COVID-19.