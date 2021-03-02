 Skip to main content
Aspiring teacher from western Racine County wins scholarship to overcome COVID-19 and stay in college
Aspiring teacher from western Racine County wins scholarship to overcome COVID-19 and stay in college

Madeline Walton college student and aspiring teacher from Rochester in Racine County

Madeline Walton of Rochester faced uncertainty when COVID-19 cost her a job, but a special scholarship from her college is allowing her to continue pursuing her dream of becoming a teacher.

ROCHESTER — With her heart set on earning a master’s degree and then becoming a teacher, Madeline Walton had it all planned out.

But she did not plan on COVID-19.

The pandemic cost her a job and left her unable to pay for school. Walton was distraught, until she found out that her college was ready to offer a special helping hand.

Western Governors University online college logo

Western Governors University is a nonprofit online school designed for working adults, with about 1,300 students in Wisconsin and 130,000 total.

Western Governors University, a nonprofit online school, is offering the Rochester woman and many other students scholarships designed to overcome setbacks stemming from COVID-19.

For Walton, the $4,000 scholarship is allowing her to stay in school and continue pursuing her dream.

“It’s huge,” she said. “Now I’m getting my feet back under me.”

Western Governors University has extended its new Resiliency Scholarships to more than 1,700 students — including 17 in Wisconsin — whose educations have been disrupted somehow by COVID-19.

Madeline Walton college student from Rochester in Racine County

Walton

For some, like Walton, the public health crisis has separated them from employment needed to pay tuition. Or they have been infected by the virus and now face medical bills. Still others cannot afford college because of new childcare costs while their kids’ schools are closed.

Angie Besendorfer, regional vice president for Western Governors, said college officials are trying to adapt to the upheaval that COVID-19 has brought upon students.

The online university makes several types of scholarships available for students, and the coronavirus pandemic convinced administrators to devote funds to offset the many ways that COVID-19 is making it harder to stay in college.

“It is designed for those people who are really trying to make ends meet,” Besendorfer said. “It is designed to be high-impact.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Western Governors University currently has about 130,000 students, 1,300 of whom live in Wisconsin. The online school caters to non-traditional students, many of them working adults, who are trying to continue their education.

Walton, 28, grew up in Whitewater and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She later decided that social work was not her calling, and instead she wanted to become an elementary school teacher.

Now living in Rochester, she works part-time as a teaching assistant in the Mukwonago school district. Once she decided to pursue her masters degree at Western Governors University, she found a second job working at a children’s summer camp.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year, the summer camp canceled activities and eliminated her job.

With the new Resiliency Scholarship from Western Governors, Walton is back on track to earn her master’s degree and become a teacher by 2023.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind of a year,” she said. “But things are looking up.”

Besendorfer said scholarship judges were impressed by Walton’s commitment to continuing her education and to going after her new career choice.

Not only will the Resiliency Scholarship benefit Walton by keeping her in college, Besendorfer said, it will also indirectly benefit future elementary students who will have Walton teaching them in their classrooms for years to come.

“This is a person who knows what she wants,” Besendorfer said. “And she’s going to be there for the long, long haul.”

