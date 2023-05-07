UNION GROVE — Ashes from an outdoor fire pit are being blamed for a fire Thursday that damaged two detached garages, a tree and a fence, causing a $13,000 loss, according to the Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze was called in at 2:28 p.m. Two garages on abutting properties on New and State streets in Union Grove caught fire, as well as the surrounding fence two feet away.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said someone burned twigs in an outdoor fire pit and dumped the ashes, thinking they were extinguished.

The person then used a leaf blower, and a hot ember likely reignited and spread to the garages, Allen said.

Responding fire departments included Union Grove/Yorkville, Kansasville and Raymond, with four engines, two ambulances and two fire chiefs.

The damage was contained to two exterior walls on the garages and did not spread to any homes.

There were no occupants in either of the buildings.

“When you’re burning something and you think your ashes are out, make sure you put some water on them,” Allen said.

He also said that when storing ashes outside, keep them moist and put them in a metal can if possible.

“Sometimes you can’t tell if ashes are fully out, and then the next thing you know, you got a little fire,” Allen said. “Take the extra step of putting water on them.”

