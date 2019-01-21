RACINE — The fifth time was the charm for this year’s Miss Racine, Ashely Monti, who also selected for Miss Congeniality.
Monti, who was born, raised and still lives in Racine, was crowned on Jan. 12 at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave., along with Miss Southern Lakes, Elise O’Connell. The runners-up were Meghan Flynn, who was awarded first runner-up and the talent award and Emma Widmar, who received the Spirit of Miss America Award, and Naomi Lewis.
Miss Racine pageant organizer Debra Morrall said eight young women in total competed this year including several new to the pageant. Morall said she hopes they will continue with the program.
“Girls will say, ‘I’m not a pageant girl,’” said Morrall. “And I’ll say, ‘We don’t want a pageant girl — we want real girls, driven girls.”
Monti was introduced to the Miss America competitions about eight years ago by a close high school friend. She started competing with the Miss America Little Sister program and in 2011 won Miss Racine Outstanding Teen.
“They say that once you do your first pageant, you’re hooked,” said Monti. “And that’s so true.”
This is the fifth year Monti has competed for the title of Miss Racine; she’s been runner-up twice.
“It was all a blur and there was a lot of shock and a floodgate of emotion,” said Monti.” It didn’t sink in until the next morning. I saw the crown on my dresser and thought, ‘I am Miss Racine.’ “
Just the two of us
Monti’s biggest fan, her father Michael, was also very emotional when he saw his daughter win.
“My dad is my biggest supporter — he’s never missed a competition,” said Monti. “He truly is the world’s best dad.”
Monti’s mother, Laurie, died in 2009. Monti said it was “the most difficult time in (her) life” and she struggled with depression for two years.
She learned tools for how to cope with the loss at MargaretAnn’s Place, a nonprofit that helped grieving children until it closed in 2014. Those services are now provided through MargaretAnn’s Program, available at Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St.
When she got involved in competitions, she said, her father supported her completely.
“I cannot image how difficult it was to raise a teenage girl by himself and then also have a teenage girl go through these competitions,” said Monti.
Her social impact platform is called SOUL, Supporting Others Understand Loss, and is dedicated to helping young people who have also experienced the loss of a loved one.
Monti credits the Miss America competitions with helping her grow and learn to cope with her grief.
“I wouldn’t be able to talk about the death of my mother, I wouldn’t have made SOUL my initiative, if it weren’t for the volunteers in this organization that helped me grow and gain the strength to talk about it,” she said.
Pursuing a career in law
Monti graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with two bachelor’s degrees, in conservation and environmental science and in political science, and two minors, in biology and Spanish.
“She’s an underachiever,” joked Morrall.
Monti is currently working as a paralegal in a law firm and has been accepted to law school. She said that, one day, she would love to work for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as an environmental attorney.
For now, she’s excited to represent Racine.
“I have wanted nothing but to serve my community,” she said. “Now I’m going to get to go to so many community events, school appearances and try my hardest to help my community.”
Monti will represent Racine in the Miss Wisconsin competition in June.
