Ash Wednesday without ashes on foreheads: How area churches are celebrating tradition amid pandemic

Catholic churches, like most institutions in American life, have looked different throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Wine usually isn’t included in communion. Handshakes and hugs are not shared before, after or during the Mass. Fonts filled with holy water at entrances to holy spaces have been empty. In some churches, even singing is not permitted for anyone other than the priest and cantor.
Ash Wednesday, one of the most celebrated and notable Christian traditions that tomorrow will mark the beginning of the penitent Lenten season, will look different too in 2021. Instead of the customary spreading of ashes in the shape of a cross on the foreheads of the faithful, ashes will instead be sprinkled atop heads.
The Vatican issued that directive, saying in a note titled “Distribution of Ashes in Time of Pandemic” that the process for distributing ashes should go as follows:
“The Priest says the prayer for blessing the ashes. He sprinkles the ashes with holy water, without saying anything. Then he addresses all those present and only once says the formula as it appears in the Roman Missal, applying it to all in general: ‘Repent, and believe in the Gospel,’ or ‘Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.’
“The Priest then cleanses his hands, puts on a face mask and distributes the ashes to those who come to him or, if appropriate, he goes to those who are standing in their places. The Priest takes the ashes and sprinkles them on the head of each one without saying anything.”
Normally, including last year since Ash Wednesday in 2020 came just weeks before the pandemic set in nationwide, the “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” blessings are said as the ashes are placed on the foreheads of each person, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Associate Communication Director Caroline Harvey explained in an email.
Bishop Jeffrey Haines, a New Berlin native, said in an informational video published by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee earlier this month that speaking in such close proximity to others and touching others foreheads “is unsafe in this time of pandemic ...
“While different from the ways we are used to, this way of receiving the ashes recalls the Biblical method of putting sack cloth and ashes as a sign of penance,” Haines continued. “The experience will be a bit different this year, but we are still receiving ashes and we are still asked to repent and believe in the Gospel as we begin this blessed and beautiful season of Lent.”
Blaise Beaulier, director of administrative services at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 305 S. First St., Waterford, advised those who plan to attend Ash Wednesday Mass this week to, when it comes time for ashes to be distributed, “Politely bow your head and they sprinkle on top of your head instead of touching.”
Even if it’s a change, still being able to go to Mass during the pandemic — even with social distancing and masks and all the rest — is welcome for the faithful.
“Now that we can actually come back into church, it’s been uplifting, especially for me,” said Trisha Pardo, office assistant at St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., Racine, “knowing that I’m going to be going to noon Mass, and it’s the first time I’ve been in church since the pandemic. It’s going to be emotional to me, just being in church, knowing it’s Ash Wednesday – even if we’re used to the ash on our forehead — sprinkling is going to be emotional.”
Rooted in international tradition
The sprinkling of ashes isn’t actually anything new for the Catholic Church.
In Italy and in some other parts of the world, Catholics still traditionally drizzle ashes atop heads rather than on foreheads for Ash Wednesday and in other penitentiary rituals.
A notice from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which includes 10 counties encompassing southeastern Wisconsin, states “These changes minimize the necessity of physical contact between minister and recipient and remove the need for the minister to speak while in close proximity to the recipient. The distribution of ashes via sprinkling is a common practice in some countries but is not well known here. Therefore, the (archdiocese) encourages ministers to provide some explanation to the faithful, to avoid unnecessary confusion.”
Father Edward McNamara, a professor of liturgy and dean of theology at the Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum educational institute in Rome, wrote in 2015 that “Initially, men received ashes sprinkled upon the crown of the head, while the ashes were imposed upon women by making a sign of the cross on the forehead. This difference probably stems from the simple fact that women were obliged to keep their heads covered in church.”