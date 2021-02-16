Ash Wednesday without ashes on foreheads: How area churches are celebrating tradition amid pandemic

“The Priest then cleanses his hands, puts on a face mask and distributes the ashes to those who come to him or, if appropriate, he goes to those who are standing in their places. The Priest takes the ashes and sprinkles them on the head of each one without saying anything.”

Normally, including last year since Ash Wednesday in 2020 came just weeks before the pandemic set in nationwide, the “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” or “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” blessings are said as the ashes are placed on the foreheads of each person, Archdiocese of Milwaukee Associate Communication Director Caroline Harvey explained in an email.

Bishop Jeffrey Haines, a New Berlin native, said in an informational video published by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee earlier this month that speaking in such close proximity to others and touching others foreheads “is unsafe in this time of pandemic ...