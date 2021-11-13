Ascension's vaccine mandate started Friday; how many employees refuse to comply remains to be seen

RACINE — There are workers being let go from local hospitals for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they’re a tiny minority. There have been no large-scale staff shortages documented at hospitals anywhere in the U.S. due to health professionals refusing to get vaccinated.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times. The incredible deal won't last long, so support local …

When Advocate Aurora Health’s vaccine mandate took effect on Oct. 15, the company said 440 employees had been let go or quit; as more paperwork has been processed, that number is up to about 450, an AAH spokesman said Friday.

That’s still less than 1% of AAH’s total staff. The nonprofit has approximately 75,000 employees across its 15 hospitals and dozens of other facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Ascension Health, the most prominent health system in Racine County, had its vaccine mandate take effect on Friday.

Ascension has not been publicly clear about what is next for employees who refuse to be vaccinated after Friday's deadline. But those employees are expected to be let go in the coming weeks if they do not provide proof that they have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus as well as the seasonal flu. An Ascension spokesperson declined Friday to answer questions on the record regarding the nonprofit’s policies.

It is unknown how many employees will quit or be fired over Ascension’s mandate. As a nongovernmental agency, the health system is not required to disclose how many employees choose not to comply with the mandate. Advocate Aurora decided to release its statistics on its own.

Despite some controversy, vaccine mandates have proven an effective measure in getting more shots in arms.

A survey of Wisconsin colleges and universities published Friday found that no college with a mandate had a vaccination rate below 80%, while colleges without mandates had vaccination rates as low as 55%. And of the 24 schools surveyed that didn’t have a vaccine mandate, only a third of them had a vaccination rate above 80%.

A nurse who organized an Aug. 23 protest outside Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street opposing the vaccine mandate told The Journal Times on Friday that she eventually decided to get the Pfizer vaccine.

She said the thing that made her finally decide to get the vaccine was the FDA formally approving the Pfizer vaccine, which also occurred Aug. 23.

However, she said, because of what she considered “backlash” at Ascension All Saints from coworkers and supervisors over her decision to not immediately get vaccinated, she said she left Ascension and took a different job at Advocate Aurora, which she says has a more welcoming environment.

The nurse spoke on the condition her name would not be published.

Vaccines are effective, statistics show Data continue to show that the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19. According to data compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in September 2021: Unvaccinated people were 18.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19

more likely to die from COVID-19 Unvaccinated people were 8.8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19

more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 Vaccinated people were 4.58 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19

Although unsubstantiated rumors were plentiful on social media, there were no documented mass walkouts at Ascension’s facilities in Racine County on Friday.

Might courts stop mandates?

In other states, lawsuits have been filed against Ascension and other health systems over vaccine mandates. In Oklahoma, the state’s attorney general on Friday filed a lawsuit aiming to stop Ascension’s vaccine mandate.

Such lawsuits are likely to fail. Vaccine mandates have been legal since the earliest days of the nation, with George Washington in 1777 having required revolutionary soldiers in Philadelphia to be inoculated against smallpox.

Ten states are suing President Joe Biden’s administration over the planned requirement for medical providers that receive federal funds to require their health care workers be vaccinated or risk losing federal funding.

The lawsuit filed in a federal court in Missouri contends that the vaccine requirement threatens the jobs of millions of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” in health care fields, particularly in rural areas where health workers have appeared more hesitant to get the shots.

That lawsuit follows other judicial-system action, including several states' attorneys general suing to strike down the Biden administration’s mandate that all U.S. employers with at least 100 employees require their workers to either get vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19. A Louisiana federal appeals court on Friday kept in place a block of the Biden administration mandate.

Should those overlapping mandates withstand court colleges, they are to go into effect on Jan. 4.

Reporting from the Associated Press and from Kelly Meyerhofer of Lee Newspapers are included in this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.