Ascension Wisconsin to require its associates to get COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 12

Ascension Wisconsin will be requiring its associates to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12.

According to a news release from Ascension, tens of thousands of its associates have already been vaccinated, “but we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve.”

Ascension will require all associates be vaccinated, regardless of whether they provide direct care to patients, and regardless of whether they work on-site or remotely. This requirement includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

The timeline for completing the vaccine series and meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is aligned with Ascension’s annual influenza vaccination requirement. “In those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process we use for the annual influenza vaccine,” Ascension said in the news release.