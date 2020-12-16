Ascension Wisconsin to begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday

Ascension Wisconsin will begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday, just three days after the first health care workers in the state received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first to be offered the vaccine within the health care system will be mostly those working in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units, according to Ascension.

Associates with Ascension will receive the vaccine at no cost. Although Ascension said it is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, the nonprofit health system is "strongly encouraging" it, according to a news release.

The release did not say at which facilities vaccinations would begin.

"We believe the vaccines are both safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects," the release states. "As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing a mask, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us."

