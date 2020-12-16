 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ascension Wisconsin to begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Ascension Wisconsin to begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Ascension Wisconsin will begin vaccinating frontline caregivers Thursday, just three days after the first health care workers in the state received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first to be offered the vaccine within the health care system will be mostly those working in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units, according to Ascension.

Associates with Ascension will receive the vaccine at no cost. Although Ascension said it is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, the nonprofit health system is "strongly encouraging" it, according to a news release.

The release did not say at which facilities vaccinations would begin.

"We believe the vaccines are both safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects," the release states. "As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing a mask, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Greg Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer Ascension Wisconsin

Brusko

Dr. Greg Brusko, Ascension Wisconsin's chief clinical officer, said in a statement: "Ascension anticipates that the remainder of its associates will be eligible for the vaccine as more doses become available and the distribution process progresses.

"We are confident our plan will effectively and safely contribute to the protection of the communities we are privileged to serve.

"As we await widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, it will be critical for our entire community to continue wearing masks, watching distance from others and washing hands frequently to protect ourselves and those around us.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Environmental, Agricultural Groups Announce New Partnership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News