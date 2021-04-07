Ascension Wisconsin now vaccinating any eligible person

Ascension Wisconsin is now vaccinating any eligible person, regardless of health system affiliation.

The website to self-schedule is open to the public for those ages 18 and older. For patients aged 16-17, individuals are asked to schedule directly through an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider, according to a news release from Ascension.

To schedule an appointment, individuals may go to ascn.io/6188HaTLi.

Appointments are scheduled in advance; no walk-in vaccinations are available. Check the scheduling link often as new appointment times are added on a weekly basis. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines through Ascension Wisconsin, visit healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/Covid-Vaccine.

"Ascension Wisconsin encourages everyone who is eligible, to get their COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to help protect not just themselves, but also their loved ones, friends and neighbors," Ascension said in the release.