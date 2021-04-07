 Skip to main content
Ascension Wisconsin now vaccinating any eligible person
Ascension Wisconsin now vaccinating any eligible person

Ascension Wisconsin is now vaccinating any eligible person, regardless of health system affiliation.

The website to self-schedule is open to the public for those ages 18 and older. For patients aged 16-17, individuals are asked to schedule directly through an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider, according to a news release from Ascension.

To schedule an appointment, individuals may go to ascn.io/6188HaTLi.

Appointments are scheduled in advance; no walk-in vaccinations are available. Check the scheduling link often as new appointment times are added on a weekly basis. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines through Ascension Wisconsin, visit healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19/Covid-Vaccine.

"Ascension Wisconsin encourages everyone who is eligible, to get their COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to help protect not just themselves, but also their loved ones, friends and neighbors," Ascension said in the release.

