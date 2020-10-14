 Skip to main content
Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions to begin providing health services in Racine
Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions to begin providing health services in Racine

RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions is set to begin providing health care services for the Racine Coalition this month. The Racine Coalition members are the City of Racine, Racine County and Racine Unified School District.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions will provide primary and acute care, wellness services including coaching and nutrition counseling, occupational health, laboratory services, medication prescribing and dispensing and chronic condition management for more than 12,000 city, county and school employees, covered retirees and their families.

“Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions is thrilled to be providing quality, personalized healthcare to the Racine Coalition employees, retirees and families, “ said David Noshay, vice president of Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions in a press statement. “Ascension Wisconsin has been caring for this community for nearly 150 years and we are excited to expand our services to meet the community’s changing needs and improve the health of Racine’s employees with our integrated health and wellness services.”

The Racine Coalition was served by Healthstat for the past three years.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions will relaunch onsite medical services on Oct. 19 at the Racine Employee Health & Wellness Center, 2333 Northwestern Ave., Suite 114.

“This great community partnership is a true win-win,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “The Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions program allows employees to receive excellent health care services while keeping costs down for local government entities. We were grateful to work together with Ascension, Racine Unified and the City of Racine to make this initiative happen.”

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions provides customized health care solutions for through employers, based on the foundation of prevention and behavioral health. Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions delivers personalized care to patients where they spend most of their day — in their workplace.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions offers a data-driven approach that provides an impact, not only on health care spend, but also on the health status of the employee population with services that include primary care, occupational health, employee assistance program, wellness programming and industrial therapy.

