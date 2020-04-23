Ascension Wisconsin: Do not delay getting emergency help due to pandemic

Ascension Wisconsin hospitals are equipped to safely protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of their chest pain, stroke symptoms, traumatic injuries, emotional and mental health and any other acute medical or emergent surgical needs. Separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety and sanitization protocols, are in place to ensure all patients are cared for in a protected environment.

“It’s critical to go to the ER if you are experiencing symptoms like pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back; shortness of breath; or nausea or lightheadedness, as these all may be signs of a heart attack,” said Dr. Beth Griffin, emergency medical director at Ascension All Saints Hospital. “The types of symptoms that required emergency care in the past still require emergency care now. Our hospitals and catheterization labs are still treating patients suffering heart attack and stroke, and we are taking the utmost precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Ascension providers also encourage individuals who have pre-existing conditions to continue their routine care to stay healthy. Call your primary care provider or specialist first to discuss whether an online visit is an option for your care. If you can’t talk to your regular doctor, or if you need care more quickly, you can talk to a doctor 24/7 through Ascension Online Care. Ascension Online Care offers video visits for urgent care using your smartphone, tablet or laptop. No insurance is required. Visit ascension.org/onlinecare to learn more.

