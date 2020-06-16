Ascension Wisconsin announces plans for reintroducing non-urgent services

RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin has announced plans to begin a phased process to resume certain non-urgent procedures as well as primary and specialty care clinic appointments at its sites in Racine after postponing many procedures from March onward.
Following state and federal guidelines, as well as Ascension’s own clinical standards, Ascension All Saints Hospital is now beginning to schedule non-emergent surgical procedures.
“It’s important we take careful and measured steps to ensure a safe and gradual return to providing full access to health care services, while also continuing to serve and support individuals in our community impacted by COVID-19,” Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, said in a statement.
“During this transition, our community can expect expanded access to health care services with enhanced safeguards to ensure our health system continues to serve as a healing environment — where quality care is delivered with high levels of safety and compassion,” McManmon said.
The health system also requires every patient scheduled for an elective or non-emergency surgery to undergo appropriate screening and testing for COVID-19 prior to their planned surgery date. Following screening and testing, patients are asked to self-quarantine until their surgery.
Additional enhanced safeguards for in-person visits include:
- Screening — All Ascension associates are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they come to work, using screening tools designed to ensure they are healthy and symptom-free before entering or interacting with patients at Ascension care facilities.
- Cleaning and disinfecting — Environmental service teams continue to perform rigorous disinfecting measures at all Ascension facilities.
- Visitor Restrictions — Ascension All Saints Hospital visitor restrictions remain unchanged at this time. Temporary visitor restrictions were put in place to protect patients and staff. As Ascension facilities begin to reopen for surgeries, procedures and appointments, Ascension Wisconsin will begin the process of revisiting and relaxing some of these restrictions as soon as it reasonably can do so.
- Appointment scheduling — Ascension Wisconsin is offering staggered appointment times to reduce the number of patients with overlapping wait times.
- Waiting room distancing — In accordance with CDC recommendations, all patients are asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering when coming to Ascension Wisconsin facilities. In addition to practicing social distancing within Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, clinics and offices, patients and visitors will notice that waiting areas have fewer people and special instructions posted for avoiding exposure.
- Urgent care needs — Unless it’s an emergency, patients are asked to call ahead and not to arrive unannounced at Ascension care facilities. By calling ahead, individuals can learn about and follow the safety procedures for each facility and schedule a safe time to visit.
- Offsite screening locations — Patients with non-emergency symptoms of respiratory illness are asked to call ahead before visiting Ascension care facilities. Ascension has set up separate specialty care sites designed specifically for patients with such symptoms to decrease the risk of infection at Ascension sites of care.
- Operating room procedures — Ascension All Saints Hospital is taking special care in an environment most people already associate with sterile precautions.
Ascension Wisconsin staff have begun the process of contacting patients to reschedule procedures that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using clinical judgment to prioritize scheduling for patients with the most urgent and immediate needs.
COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at Ascension Wisconsin sites of care by appointment.
Individuals in need of care may call their Ascension Wisconsin provider or the Ascension Wisconsin COVID-19 hotline toll-free at 833-981-0711. The hotline can be accessed 24/7.
Direct access to COVID-19 online information from Ascension can be found at healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19. This online resource includes a self assessment tool. Ascension Online Care offers virtual visits with a doctor 24/7 from work, travel or home. Download the app at ascension.org/onlinecare.
