Ascension Wisconsin announces plans for reintroducing non-urgent services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin has announced plans to begin a phased process to resume certain non-urgent procedures as well as primary and specialty care clinic appointments at its sites in Racine after postponing many procedures from March onward.

Following state and federal guidelines, as well as Ascension’s own clinical standards, Ascension All Saints Hospital is now beginning to schedule non-emergent surgical procedures.

“It’s important we take careful and measured steps to ensure a safe and gradual return to providing full access to health care services, while also continuing to serve and support individuals in our community impacted by COVID-19,” Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, said in a statement.

“During this transition, our community can expect expanded access to health care services with enhanced safeguards to ensure our health system continues to serve as a healing environment — where quality care is delivered with high levels of safety and compassion,” McManmon said.