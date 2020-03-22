Ascension Wisconsin accepting donations of personal protective equipment

Ascension Wisconsin is now accepting donations of personal protective equipment, the company announced Saturday.

Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin's Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements will be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.

Supplies being requested for donation:

Isolation gowns

Earloop or tie masks

N95 Respirators

Hand sanitizers

Face shields

Surface disinfectants

Powered air purifying respirators

Controlled air purifying respirators

Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC

Do not drop-off PPE donations at Ascension Wisconsin facilities. The Ascension Wisconsin Foundation team will work directly with individuals and companies to assess each donation.

At this time, Ascension Wisconsin cannot accept donations that are handmade, such as sewn face masks, but is working with local and state health officials to determine if such items could be an option in the future.

Ascension Wisconsin is following the updated CDC guidelines regarding suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and the use of personal protective equipment. The safety of patients, associates and providers is the utmost priority as Ascension works to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and care for those in need.

