Ascension to open Mount Pleasant Urgent Care clinic in 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Health clinics have been popping up around southeastern Wisconsin, the latest being an urgent care facility in Mount Pleasant at 1019 S. Green Bay Road near Gordon Food Service.

It's expected to open in early 2021.

It's one of three urgent care locations Ascension announced this week that it's opening in partnership with Physicians Immediate Care in the region.

The other two locations are at:

3111 S. Chicago Ave. in South Milwaukee, which opened Oct. 5;

19165 Bluemound Road in Brookfield, which is scheduled to open Nov. 9.

In February, Ascension held a grand opening for a new health center at 10180 Washington Ave.

Advocate Aurora is building a hospital near Interstate 94 off Highway 20 and has completed construction on a new clinic at the southwest corner of Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive. Last month, Racine city officials announced that the Racine Community Health Center at Julian Thomas Elementary School is scheduled to open in December.

Urgent Care