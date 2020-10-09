 Skip to main content
Ascension to open Mount Pleasant Urgent Care clinic in 2021
Mount Pleasant

Ascension to open Mount Pleasant Urgent Care clinic in 2021

New Ascension urgent care center

Ascenion announced a new urgent care facility at 1019 S. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant is scheduled to open in early 2021. 

 Christina Lieffring

MOUNT PLEASANT — Health clinics have been popping up around southeastern Wisconsin, the latest being an urgent care facility in Mount Pleasant at 1019 S. Green Bay Road near Gordon Food Service. 

It's expected to open in early 2021.

It's one of three urgent care locations Ascension announced this week that it's opening in partnership with Physicians Immediate Care in the region.

The other two locations are at:

  • 3111 S. Chicago Ave. in South Milwaukee, which opened Oct. 5;
  • 19165 Bluemound Road in Brookfield, which is scheduled to open Nov. 9.

In February, Ascension held a grand opening for a new health center at 10180 Washington Ave.

Advocate Aurora is building a hospital near Interstate 94 off Highway 20 and has completed construction on a new clinic at the southwest corner of Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive. Last month, Racine city officials announced that the Racine Community Health Center at Julian Thomas Elementary School is scheduled to open in December.

Urgent Care

Urgent care facilities are for patients who need to see a physician right away but not for an emergency. They are good options for minor injuries or illnesses such as:

  • Sinus and upper respiratory infections;
  • High fever;
  • Sore throat/cough;
  • Flu;
  • Ear infections;
  • Sprains and strains;
  • Broken bones;
  • Cuts that may need stitches;
  • Pink Eye;
  • Allergic reactions and rashes;
  • Urinary tract infections.

"These new urgent care centers complement our existing urgent care and occupational health sites and provide additional care options to the communities we're privileged to serve," Bernie Sherry, Senior Vice President at Ascension and Ministry Market Executive at Ascension Wisconsin stated in a press release. "These additional sites of care allow us to continue to deliver on the promise to provide care in ways that are affordable, accessible and convenient for our communities."

"We are excited to partner with Ascension to bring accessible and affordable care to its patients," Stan Baylock, CEO of Physicians Immediate Care stated in the release. "Ascension Wisconsin's leadership and strong commitment to that goal aligns perfectly with our purpose of providing 'remarkable care you can count on, when and where you need it.'"

