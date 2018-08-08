MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Wisconsin on Wednesday announced plans to build a $42 million medical center here, just off of Highway 20.
The 83,000-square-foot medical center is planned to be built at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard. Plans for the center include primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory surgery center. Ascension plans to hire 100 new full-time and part-time employees for the center.
The former Floortech building located at the future medical center site will be demolished, and construction of the new center is expected to begin by the end of the year with a planned opening in early 2020.
The medical center is the first of several project announcements to be made in the coming months, according to a statement from Ascension. In total, the company plans to invest more than $100 million in the greater Racine area over the next three years.
“We have a proud history of providing health care in Racine for more than 140 years and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” said Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital president, in a press statement. “This medical center will create more convenient and affordable access to services for our patients in the greater Racine area. This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”
“This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians,” stated Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin.
Providers at the Ascension All Saints at Sturtevant — Primary & Specialty Care clinic on Highway 20, 10340 Washington Ave., across Renaissance Boulevard from the future medical center, will relocate to the new building after it’s completed. Ascension said it is not ready to share its plans for the current clinic building.
Nearby competition
The site of the future Ascension medical center is only about 2 miles from where Advocate Aurora Health announced in late May that it plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building. The future hospital, near the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20, is to include a full spectrum of emergency and inpatient services.
Asked whether those plans led to Ascension’s announcement, McManmon replied, “We’ve owned this property since 2015, and one of our top priorities is to grow our ambulatory sites of care and create more convenient and affordable access points for our patients. The greater Racine area is an important growth market for us based on current unmet community healthcare needs, population growth, changing demographics and utilization rates.”
Ascension said the new medical center is part of an overall strategy to meet consumers where and when they need care as Ascension Wisconsin focuses on population health and more outpatient settings.
“This is welcome news,” Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said Wednesday. “We’re very pleased that Ascension wishes to increase their patient service level to complement the needs of our growing village. They will be an awesome community asset.”
It looks like the jt editors are going no guts again on not taking comments on a story that just popped up of ICE detaining four more illegal aliens. Its obvious the community isn't reacting the way the jt editors thought they would so they go down the road of cowardice and slam shut the comment section. Not exactly high journalistic integrity on their part, but maybe that's the way their bosses at the wsj want them to do it.
I bought flooring from this building years ago, worked out great. Hope this will lower costs from greater competition, i know it won’t thought.
Sturtevants border doesn't go north of Washington Ave. Mt Pleasant uses mailing addresses from Racine, Sturtevant and Franksville. Just because it says that doesn't mean it's in that community. It's just how it works east of the interstate.
I know of a building on Spring Street and it’s address is Sturtevant. I sure hope they can keep some providers there. I try to avoid doctors as much as possible. Thankful when I truly need them. Better to stay healthy than seek their “sick care”. But they can’t seem to keep providers.
When are people (and government) going to realize that THIS is the reason for the high cost of healthcare in this country. Since Ascension is considered a "non-profit", they must continually spend all that they make and they do so by building Taj Mahals with waterfalls, pianos, and a TV everywhere you look. This does nothing to improve anyone's "health" and only adds to what we are charged for services. Wake up America and change the tax code and then perhaps we wouldn't be the country with the world's most expensive healthcare system.
Uncommon sense makes perfect sense!
that's nice. still won't go to that one either.
Well this is an interesting prospect. Aurora will be building over by the interstate Burger King from what I hear, and the new Ascension building will be across from the car dealership.... ALL fighting for potential Foxconn traffic you might say. The question is, how many jobs and families will be drawn into the area b/c of Foxconn....Racine without a doubt needs a 2nd hospital in the region. Who will be drawn to the facilities in the way of patients and how will all of this development pay for itself is the other. Aurora is known for spilling money in sundry places. So All Saints will be drawn into this fire in the hunt for more exposureand possibly a small increase in patient volume. So many choices soon to come. EW bound on H 20 is going to become impossible in the next few yrs
Unless Ascension reinstates vasectomies and tubal ligations they are not meeting the needs of the Racine community, regardless of any expansion plans.
Thank you! They don’t care about their patients.
The northeast corner of Hwy 20 and H is in Mt Pleasant. Sturtevant doesn't go north of Hwy 20 anyone. Mt Pleasant got all that land back a few years ago when Sturtevant paid off the TIF District. The article should say Mt Pleasant granted the article stated the right location.
Does this include any mental health capacity???
I doubt it. Obamacare doesn't cover TDS.
Nice one!!
Yea they will be called PRISONS!!! we need a lot more prisons!!
