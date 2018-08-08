Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Floortech building
Ascension Wisconsin is set to build a new $42 million medical center at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard, where the former Floortech building, photographed on Aug. 8, 2018, current sits. Ascension plans to tear down the existing building. 

MOUNT PLEASANT Ascension Wisconsin on Wednesday announced plans to build a $42 million medical center here, just off of Highway 20.

The 83,000-square-foot medical center is planned to be built at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Renaissance Boulevard. Plans for the center include primary and specialty care, an imaging center, urgent care services, rehabilitation, occupational health and an ambulatory surgery center. Ascension plans to hire 100 new full-time and part-time employees for the center.

The former Floortech building located at the future medical center site will be demolished, and construction of the new center is expected to begin by the end of the year with a planned opening in early 2020.

The medical center is the first of several project announcements to be made in the coming months, according to a statement from Ascension. In total, the company plans to invest more than $100 million in the greater Racine area over the next three years.

“We have a proud history of providing health care in Racine for more than 140 years and we recognize the importance of expanding our services to meet the community’s changing needs,” said Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital president, in a press statement. “This medical center will create more convenient and affordable access to services for our patients in the greater Racine area. This is about providing the right care, at the right place, at the right time.”

“This state-of-the-art medical center will incorporate technology and innovative design and solutions to improve the overall experience for patients, associates and physicians,” stated Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin.

Providers at the Ascension All Saints at Sturtevant — Primary & Specialty Care clinic on Highway 20, 10340 Washington Ave., across Renaissance Boulevard from the future medical center, will relocate to the new building after it’s completed. Ascension said it is not ready to share its plans for the current clinic building.

Nearby competition

The site of the future Ascension medical center is only about 2 miles from where Advocate Aurora Health announced in late May that it plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building. The future hospital, near the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 20, is to include a full spectrum of emergency and inpatient services.

Asked whether those plans led to Ascension’s announcement, McManmon replied, “We’ve owned this property since 2015, and one of our top priorities is to grow our ambulatory sites of care and create more convenient and affordable access points for our patients. The greater Racine area is an important growth market for us based on current unmet community healthcare needs, population growth, changing demographics and utilization rates.”

Ascension said the new medical center is part of an overall strategy to meet consumers where and when they need care as Ascension Wisconsin focuses on population health and more outpatient settings.

“This is welcome news,” Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot said Wednesday. “We’re very pleased that Ascension wishes to increase their patient service level to complement the needs of our growing village. They will be an awesome community asset.”

