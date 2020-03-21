Ascension temporarily halts in-person visitation; limited exceptions

Ascension Wisconsin is temporarily halting in-person visitation, with limited exceptions, to help minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care organization announced today. The policy change takes effect today.

There will be some exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including labor and delivery, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care and end-of-life care, the organization said in a news release.

Ascension Wisconsin encourages family members and friends of patients to stay connected with their loved ones by virtual visitation.

The goal is to protect associates and those served by limiting possible exposure to COVID-19 and directing people to the right level of care.

Ascension Wisconsin said it understands that, during this time, it is important to stay connected to loved ones and remain aware of their status while hospitalized. Any potential visitors should use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as calling, video chatting, or texting.

Access to guest Wi-Fi at Ascension Wisconsin facilities is available by connecting to AH-Guest.

The updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin includes the following: