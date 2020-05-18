Ascension subsidiary could run Wellness Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Unsatisfied with employee utilization of the Wellness Center at 2333 Northwestern Ave., the City of Racine, Racine County and Racine Unified School District decided to seek another vendor to operate the center. The government bodies landed on an Ascension Wisconsin affiliate, Ascension Wisconsin at Work.

According to the proposal brought before the City Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee on May 11, the clinic is at 20% utilization, which the city attributes to “less than satisfactory” operations under the previous contractor, Healthstat Inc.

Healthstat was signed on for a three-year term, was set to expire this summer, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak was extended another three months to avoid transition of clinic management during a pandemic. Healthstat’s contract is to expire Sept. 30, 2020, so the city, county and RUSD put out a request for proposals.

Out of six eligible proposals, three semifinalists — Ascension Wisconsin at Work, Marathon Health and Quad-Med — were closely vetted. Ascension Wisconsin at Work’s proposal was selected and is pending approval from all three bodies.

The deal