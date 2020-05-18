Ascension subsidiary could run Wellness Center

RACINE — Unsatisfied with employee utilization of the Wellness Center at 2333 Northwestern Ave., the City of Racine, Racine County and Racine Unified School District decided to seek another vendor to operate the center. The government bodies landed on an Ascension Wisconsin affiliate, Ascension Wisconsin at Work.
According to the proposal brought before the City Council’s Finance and Personnel Committee on May 11, the clinic is at 20% utilization, which the city attributes to “less than satisfactory” operations under the previous contractor, Healthstat Inc.
Healthstat was signed on for a three-year term, was set to expire this summer, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak was extended another three months to avoid transition of clinic management during a pandemic. Healthstat’s contract is to expire Sept. 30, 2020, so the city, county and RUSD put out a request for proposals.
Out of six eligible proposals, three semifinalists — Ascension Wisconsin at Work, Marathon Health and Quad-Med — were closely vetted. Ascension Wisconsin at Work’s proposal was selected and is pending approval from all three bodies.
The deal
The proposal submitted by Ascension assumes that utilization of the Wellness Center will increase from 20% in year one to 40% in year two and 60% in year three.
With that in mind, the total payment to Ascension would be $1,446,453 in year one, $1,557,279 in year two and $1,667,245 in year three.
The City of Racine’s obligation is 26% of those total costs, which would be $376,078 in year one, $404,893 in year two and $433,483 in year three, for a total cost of $1,214,454.
For fiscal year 2019, the city paid HealthStat $376,824.44. The city allocated $384,000 for the clinic for fiscal year 2020.
As part of its proposal, Ascension had to calculate a projected return on investment for each entity based on expected utilization. For the city, the projected ROI for year one is estimated to be $316,758, in year two $441,913 and in year three $544,851.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted to send the proposal to the City Council with a recommendation of approval. The City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be live-streamed on City of Racine, On the lake page on Facebook.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.