Ascension sets up first COVID-19 drive-thru test sites

RACINE COUNTY — Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is developing drive-through testing sites for COVID-19, the organization announced Thursday afternoon. The first three are in Franklin, West Allis and Milwaukee, but Ascension is not publicly announced exact testing site locations.

Individuals who wish to be tested must first be prescreened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, by phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care. For Racine County residents, they would then be directed to the nearest testing site, in Franklin.

“We are working diligently with local and state health officials to operationalize these sites as quickly as possible to keep the health and safety of the communities we're privileged to serve a top priority,” an Ascension spokeswoman stated.

The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-through testing at the appropriate site.

There also is an Ascension COVID-19 Hotline set up for those who have questions about COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or those who want to receive a text message to schedule an Ascension Online Care appointment with a provider. The toll-free number for Wisconsin is 1-833-981-0711.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.