Ascension sets up clinic in Oak Creek for patients who survived COVID but are still feeling sick weeks later

Following a study out of Italy that suggested about half of COVID patients still have symptoms beyond six weeks, major institutions such as Mount Sinai Health System in New York began setting up COVID clinics, O’Tool said. The New York area was hit hard by the virus earlier this year, so there were plentiful patients in need of such a clinic. Since then more COVID clinics have been set up across the country.

Post-acute COVID Care at Ascension Medical Group Oak Creek is designed as a one-stop shop for patients seeking help in their COVID-19 recovery.

Patients of the clinic are provided with multidisciplinary outpatient services including pulmonology, cardiology, behavioral health, neurology, rehabilitation services, primary care and more with treatment plans personalized for each patient.

“We’re using this multiple-mind approach to help people who are having lots of different symptoms in lots of different body systems,” O’Tool said.

He added that collaborating also helps ensure that if one member of the team is behind on the latest COVID research, since it is evolving rapidly, another member is likely aware of the latest updates.

Ascension plans to roll out more COVID clinics in other areas across Wisconsin in the future.