Ascension sets up clinic in Oak Creek for patients who survived COVID but are still feeling sick weeks later

OAK CREEK — They have a hard time breathing. They’re fatigued, have brain fog, and are anxious and depressed and don’t know what to do about it.
This describes an untold number of COVID-19 patients who often had relatively mild initial symptoms of COVID-19 but are still suffering the aftermath several weeks, or even months, later.
“That’s where a lot of people are coming from that I’m seeing,” said Dr. Erin O’Tool, family medicine physician at Ascension Medical Group Oak Creek. “They don’t know what to do. They don’t feel right and they’re nervous about what that means.”
To treat these patients, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin has created a Post-acute COVID Care clinic at its Oak Creek facility, 8020 S. Howell Ave., to provide multidisciplinary assessments and treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19.
O’Tool estimates that he’s seen 20 to 30 patients over the past couple months who initially had coughs, chest tightness and fevers due to COVID and were never hospitalized, but are now dealing with persistent and lingering symptoms. In this way, COVID seems to be much different than more familiar viruses like influenza.
“It’s an evolving picture that we don’t yet totally understand,” he said.
Following others’ leads
Following a study out of Italy that suggested about half of COVID patients still have symptoms beyond six weeks, major institutions such as Mount Sinai Health System in New York began setting up COVID clinics, O’Tool said. The New York area was hit hard by the virus earlier this year, so there were plentiful patients in need of such a clinic. Since then more COVID clinics have been set up across the country.
Post-acute COVID Care at Ascension Medical Group Oak Creek is designed as a one-stop shop for patients seeking help in their COVID-19 recovery.
Patients of the clinic are provided with multidisciplinary outpatient services including pulmonology, cardiology, behavioral health, neurology, rehabilitation services, primary care and more with treatment plans personalized for each patient.
“We’re using this multiple-mind approach to help people who are having lots of different symptoms in lots of different body systems,” O’Tool said.
He added that collaborating also helps ensure that if one member of the team is behind on the latest COVID research, since it is evolving rapidly, another member is likely aware of the latest updates.
Ascension plans to roll out more COVID clinics in other areas across Wisconsin in the future.
Common long-term symptoms
O’Tool advises those wondering if they might need the COVID clinic to reach out to their primary care physician to talk about it first. The clinic is open to anyone experiencing lingering health issues due to COVID-19. Those could include but are not limited to:
- Muscle weakness
- Fatigue
- Falls or balance issues
- Body/muscle/joint aches
- Difficulty breathing
- Neuropathy and myopathy
- Unsteady gait
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Blurry vision
- Dizziness/fainting
- Cognitive changes
- Mood changes or mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Depression/anxiety
- Lack of focus
- Wounds and skin injuries
- Poor endurance
Those looking for treatment at the clinic can call 414-647-7008 to get more information. Virtual and in-person assessment options are available.
