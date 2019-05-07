RACINE — This weekend, nearly 400 volunteers are converge at Park High School to provide free health care to community members in need.
Ascension All Saints is scheduled to host its first local Medical Mission at Home event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Park, 1901 12th St.
The event is not a health fair, but more of a free clinic that will provide critical services such as medical evaluations, lab testing, X-rays, dental care and mammograms to community members who are uninsured, underinsured or who have high co-pays they cannot afford.
“This is about access to the community and serving the community,” said Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital. “We have to get outside of the four walls of the hospital to be able to provide this service.”
The event is open to anyone who in need of the services provided. Attendees will not be asked to provide insurance information and interpreters will be available. McManmon said Ascension intends to serve everyone who shows up, but at this point, she’s not sure how many to expect.
“I’m hoping we can serve as many as possible, hundreds if not thousands,” she said.
Most of the 380 volunteers ready to serve at the event are local doctors, nurses and social workers.
Access to care
Although Saturday’s event is the first of its kind in Racine, Ascension has been doing Medical Missions at Home in other communities since 2008.
“Access to affordable care is a challenge for many,” McManmon said.
A wide variety of services will be offered at the event, including urgent dental work like extractions as well as preventative and restorative dental care. If a doctor or dentist at the event writes a prescription for an attendee, that patient can receive a free 30-day supply from a pharmacist on site.
In addition to a large number of nurses and primary-care physicians, also scheduled to be on hand are an orthopedic surgeon, a rheumatologist, a pulmonologist, a podiatrist, a dermatologist who will perform skin exams and an optometrist who will do vision tests and provide reading glasses.
Paul Durbin, an internal medicine doctor at Ascension All Saints Hospital, is one of the event volunteers. He’s been on nine medical mission trips to Guatemala and volunteered at Medical Mission at Home trips in Nashville and even Stevens Point.
“My past experiences doing Guatemala mission trips really gave me a heart for helping those who are in need; those who are poor, those who are vulnerable,” Durbin said.
His goal as a volunteer is to help attendees with whatever concerns or needs they have. He said the patients at the past missions were grateful for the care they were provided.
“They were just very thankful,” Durbin said.
The event
Once patients arrive at Park, signs and volunteers will direct them to the right spot. All Saints will have golf carts on hand to help those who have difficulty walking get from the parking lot to the building.
The doors will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, and upon entry attendees will be asked to register by providing basic information such as their name and birth date.
As with a typical doctor’s visit, patients will go to a nursing area to have vital signs checked and talk about any health concerns. From there, they’ll head to a primary-care physician who can send them on to a specialist or order labs or other tests. Navigators will be on hand to help patients find their way around.
Patients can also stop by a follow-up station at the end of their visit, which is especially important if doctors identify a long-term concern that should be addressed. As Ascension is a not-for-profit organization, it sees patients regardless of their ability to pay.
Durbin said a foot-washing station available on Saturday to those who are interested adds an important spiritual component to the event, especially since Ascension is a Catholic organization.
“It’s really an act of humility on our part,” he said. “We’re serving that person much like Jesus washed the feet of his disciples I think that underscores that we are here to serve others.”
