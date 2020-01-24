Ascension pledges $1 million for Racine Community Health Center over 5 years

RACINE — The Racine Community Health Center is a now little over halfway funded and little over halfway constructed and officials hope to open the facility this summer.
On Friday, Bernie Sherry, ministry market executive at Ascension Wisconsin, announced that the regional health care provider has pledged to contribute $1 million to the health clinic over five years, which breaks down to $200,000 per year.
Sherry said Ascension officials decided to contribute to the clinic because "it aligns with our mission ... to stay focused on what's needed for the most vulnerable in the community."
"We think of the community need, think of the patients and the families that will be impacted and we'll keep that at the forefront," said Sherry. "It's the right investment from Ascension's standpoint to help the city and the county improve the health, improve access for folks in this community. Everybody deserves 100% access to services."
The clinic is registered as a 501(c)(3) with a board of directors including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathon Delagrave, Health Care Network Executive Director Alison Sergio and other area health officials.
Shebaniah Muhammad, board president and executive director of 21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., talked about what the donation and the clinic could mean for the Racine community.
"We know our population of students and families and the community as a whole, those families that are living in poverty or are economically disadvantage that will now be serviced without wondering 'How?' Or without wondering 'Can?' Without wondering 'How much?' " Muhammad said.
The board will be tasked to hire a chief executive officer to run the clinic and report to the board. No timeline has been announced for that.
Halfway there
With Ascension's annual $200,000 pledge, plus contributions from the City of Racine, Racine County and Gateway Technical College of $50,000 each, the clinic has now raised $350,000, a little more than half of its $650,000 goal.
Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that with Ascension's donation she is "very optimistic" that the clinic will reach its fundraising goals in time to open this summer.
The health clinic's application for Federally Qualified Health Center status did not make the cut for 2019, but officials hope that getting the clinic up and running will improve its ranking enough that it will be approved in 2020.
Racine Unified School District has contributed the cost of reconstruction of the basement in the old Garfield School section of Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, the clinic's future home. In October, the Racine Unified School Board approved a $1.3 million bid for the construction from Kenosha-based Rasch Construction. According to the district, that project is about 55% complete.
According to the floor plan approved by the City Plan Commission in August, the clinic will include:
- Four exam rooms
- Two dental rooms
- A dental lab
- A waiting room, connected to a reception area, for patients
- Break room for employees
- A social worker’s office
- A meeting office for the case manager/health educator
- Offices for human resources, the CEO, the COO, the physician/medical director and the dentist/dental director
The proposed hiring model for the medical center indicates that, within the first two years, the health center is expected to employ up to 21 people.
The proposed positions are as follows:
- CEO
- CFO/COO
- Executive assistant
- Medical director/physician
- Two health educators (one to be hired in the second year)
- Dentist/dental director (to be hired in the second year)
- Two dental hygienists (to be hired in the second year)
- Two nurse practitioners
- Bachelors prepared nurse (to be hired in the second year)
- Two licensed clinical social workers
- Two medical assistants
- Two registered nurse case managers (one to be hired in the second year)
- One case manager (non-registered nurse, to handle Medicaid applications, referrals, navigating health care system, translation services, etc.)
- Two clerical employees
