Ascension pledges $1 million for Racine Community Health Center over 5 years

"We know our population of students and families and the community as a whole, those families that are living in poverty or are economically disadvantage that will now be serviced without wondering 'How?' Or without wondering 'Can?' Without wondering 'How much?' " Muhammad said.

The board will be tasked to hire a chief executive officer to run the clinic and report to the board. No timeline has been announced for that.

Halfway there

With Ascension's annual $200,000 pledge, plus contributions from the City of Racine, Racine County and Gateway Technical College of $50,000 each, the clinic has now raised $350,000, a little more than half of its $650,000 goal.

Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that with Ascension's donation she is "very optimistic" that the clinic will reach its fundraising goals in time to open this summer.

The health clinic's application for Federally Qualified Health Center status did not make the cut for 2019, but officials hope that getting the clinic up and running will improve its ranking enough that it will be approved in 2020.