Ascension limiting elective services, expanding visitor restrictions

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with someone who is confirmed to have or is being evaluated for the novel coronavirus should contact their physician.

During this time, with many individuals who may be working from home, or who have children who are at home and out of school, or individuals who are working shifts at various times of day that may make it difficult to take off work to see a doctor, it may be time to consider virtual care — an option for patients with low-acuity, urgent care issues who would like a virtual visit with a provider using the mobile device of their choice, smartphone, laptop or tablet.