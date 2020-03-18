Ascension limiting elective services, expanding visitor restrictions

WISCONSIN — Ascension is further expanding temporary visitor restrictions, in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
Ascension is also following guidance by the CDC, the U.S. Surgeon General, and American College of Surgeons which have recommended limiting elective services.
That is in order to protect against potential COVID-19 exposure and ensure the availability of resources to meet emergent health needs during this pandemic.
Because every patient encounter is unique, individual care decisions are made on a case-by-case basis between caregivers and patients. Ascension providers will continue to provide personalized care and procedures when it is safe to do so.
Examples of services that may be postponed and rescheduled include:
- Non-urgent procedures that would require intensive care unit care
- Elective procedures that would occupy an inpatient bed
- Elective procedures on high risk patients
- Elective procedures on any patient
- Annual wellness visits
- Well child visits (when immunization is not involved)
Patients will be notified to reschedule if their provider needs to postpone a procedure or appointment.
Visitor restrictions
The following visitor restrictions are similar to the infection control precautions put in place in hospitals and care sites every year during flu season to protect patients, visitors and associates. The updated restricted visitation policy at Ascension Wisconsin includes the following:
- All visitors, associates, clinicians and vendors entering Ascension Wisconsin facilities will be screened for flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose/nasal congestion and or sore throat.
- To implement this, Ascension Wisconsin facilities will be reducing entrance points as needed.
- Visitors will not be permitted for patients under investigation or with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Virtual options will be discussed with patients and families.
- It is highly recommended that children under age 18 do not visit during this time.
- Visitors will be limited to one visitor per patient at any given time.
- Per guidance from the CDC, visitors who have returned from a country within the past 14 days that the CDC has designated as Level 3 Warning or Level 2 for Novel Coronavirus are restricted.
Those who do visit are encouraged to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before and after any visit.
As cases of COVID-19 increase in communities, Ascension continues to diligently monitor the situation to ensure protection of patients, associates and communities.
Social distancing efforts:
Ascension is adhering to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize exposure and support the health of communities by avoiding large gatherings and maintaining distance from others when possible. Here are some of the ways Ascension is accomplishing this:
- Associates whose job duties allow working remotely are now required to do so.
- Facility Volunteer programs have been suspended until further notice.
- Job shadowing opportunities have been suspended until further notice.
- Non-essential business travel by Ascension associates has been suspended.
- Use of virtual technology for business meetings and other operational issues is being utilized.
- Community event activities being held at Ascension Wisconsin facilities or hosted by Ascension Wisconsin including large events, defined as greater than 50 people, are postponed.
- These adjustments will be reassessed if the situation changes.
What should people do if they think they may have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus?
Anyone who believes they may have had contact with someone who is confirmed to have or is being evaluated for the novel coronavirus should contact their physician.
To help prevent the spread of disease, the CDC recommends that individuals call ahead before going to a doctor's office or emergency room and inform clinical staff about symptoms and any recent travel.
During this time, with many individuals who may be working from home, or who have children who are at home and out of school, or individuals who are working shifts at various times of day that may make it difficult to take off work to see a doctor, it may be time to consider virtual care — an option for patients with low-acuity, urgent care issues who would like a virtual visit with a provider using the mobile device of their choice, smartphone, laptop or tablet.
Ascension Online Care offers visits with a doctor 24/7 from work, travel or home. Use code HOME for a discounted $20 visit during the month of March. Download the app at www.ascension.org/onlinecare. Available in all 50 states; no insurance required.
Operational key points
- Preparedness efforts are an ongoing activity and involve local, statewide and national resources.
- Each facility has an established Emergency Operations Plan with individualized plans for a number of scenarios, including pandemics.
- Ascension is committed to regularly communicating with the care team members across all markets and settings.
- This includes keeping the care team informed with regular communication on the latest information related to COVID-19.
- Facilities have activated emergency response protocols which utilize the Incident Command System. ICS is a standardized system to allow efficient management and communication with internal and external agencies.
Updating infection prevention protocols for coronavirus
Ascension's infection prevention specialists work closely with the CDC and local public health authorities to follow proper infection control precautions and protocols to protect patients, visitors and associates, including any additional measures to consider implementing. It is possible that the CDC may modify recommended procedures as they learn more about this virus.
How can individuals best protect themselves and others from the coronavirus?
According to the CDC, the complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully known. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread. The best ways to prevent the spread of viruses are to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or unsanitized hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Reduce unnecessary travel and wear a mask when going out in public if you think you have a contagious respiratory infection.