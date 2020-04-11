Ascension launched respiratory sites, including two in Racine County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ascension Wisconsin announced that it launched 13 Respiratory Care Sites specifically designed for COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory illnesses, including two in Racine County.

"The goal of these respiratory care locations is to treat those who need immediate care but are neither critically ill nor need to be seen in the emergency department," Dr. Patricia Golden, Ascension Wisconsin primary care director, stated in a press release.

"Clinicians and associates in these locations are specifically trained in the use of personal protective equipment and disinfection that will occur during and between each patient visit."

Patients have to undergo a respiratory illness screening before gaining entry to a respiratory care site to ensure they receive the appropriate level of care. Patients can call their local Ascension provider or clinic to schedule a screening appointment.

"Patients who need to be seen will be given an appointment at one of our Respiratory Care Sites, where they can be safely evaluated, including imaging and lab where appropriate," Golden stated. "Patients who do not need to be cared for in-person will receive an appointment at a drive-through testing location if needed, along with a stay-at-home recommendation and care management plan."