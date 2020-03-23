Ascension Health opens first drive-thru COVID-19 testing location in Mount Pleasant; exact location not disclosed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ascension Health said that it has officially launched drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, including one location in Mount Pleasant.

SC Johnson helped Ascension set up the testing location.

"Ascension All Saints Hospital is incredibly grateful to SC Johnson for its support at a time we all need to come together," Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital President, said in a statement. "We opened our first COVID-19 mobile testing site in Mount Pleasant today and deeply appreciate the generous assistance of SC Johnson as we all work to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and care for all those in need."

Before getting tested, individuals still need to be prescreened by an Ascension provider by phone or virtually via Ascension Online Care. If a provider deems that the individual should be tested, then they will be told where the nearest testing location is.

Prescreening questions include travel history, inquiries about symptoms and potential contact with other COVID-19 patients.

On-site, patients will not leave their car. Nasal swab samples will be collected and then sent to a lab for testing, with results expected to take up to one week.

