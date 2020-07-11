Ascension expands COVID-19 testing; Wisconsin Avenue site opens Monday

Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider by phone, or virtually, using Ascension Online Care. Patients who have symptoms that meet the testing criteria will then be given an appointment for testing at the appropriate site. Call 262-687-5600 to make an appointment.

At the drive-thru testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle; accommodations are made for individuals who don’t have a car. An Ascension Wisconsin associate will confirm that the patient has been screened, requires testing and has an established Ascension Wisconsin provider. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with test results.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.

No cost for uninsured

Ascension Wisconsin is committed to ensuring the care patients receive does not add an undue financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients who are uninsured will not be billed for COVID-19-related testing. Patients who are insured will not be billed for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.