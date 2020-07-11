Ascension expands COVID-19 testing; Wisconsin Avenue site opens Monday

RACINE — Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is expanding access to COVID-19 testing in the City of Racine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning July 13 at the Ascension All Saints Hospital–Wisconsin Avenue Campus, 1320 Wisconsin Ave., for adults and children ages 5 and older. Testing is by appointment only.
“Testing is essential to reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Pasquale Bernardi, vice president, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “With COVID-19 cases once again rising in Wisconsin, it is critical our community remains vigilant by wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing and washing their hands. These are actions we strongly encourage to protect our families, loved ones and neighbors.”
With the expansion of hours at the Wisconsin Avenue location, specimens will no longer be collected at Ascension Wisconsin Health Center–Mount Pleasant.
“The Wisconsin Avenue site offers greater access to patients who struggle with transportation in addition to being convenient for those who are able to drive to a testing site,” said Paul Mason, vice president of Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin. “Another benefit to this location is it provides shelter from extreme weather conditions. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin staff will be able to accommodate combined testing volumes from both sites at this one location.”
Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin provider by phone, or virtually, using Ascension Online Care. Patients who have symptoms that meet the testing criteria will then be given an appointment for testing at the appropriate site. Call 262-687-5600 to make an appointment.
At the drive-thru testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle; accommodations are made for individuals who don’t have a car. An Ascension Wisconsin associate will confirm that the patient has been screened, requires testing and has an established Ascension Wisconsin provider. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with test results.
After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further.
No cost for uninsured
Ascension Wisconsin is committed to ensuring the care patients receive does not add an undue financial burden during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients who are uninsured will not be billed for COVID-19-related testing. Patients who are insured will not be billed for out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 testing.
For access to a clinician without leaving home in non-emergency situations, patients can use online care from a smartphone or mobile device (laptop or tablet) via Ascension Online Care, which offers visits with a doctor 24/7 and no insurance is required. Download the app at ascension.org/OnlineCare. These visits can also be done over the phone, if a computer or smartphone are unavailable.
An Ascension COVID-19 Hotline is available for those who have questions about COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms or those who want to receive a text message to schedule an Ascension Online Care appointment with a provider. The toll-free number is 1-833-981-0711.
If an individual is worried he/she may have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19), Ascension’s COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a first step to better understand possible symptoms. Take it online or text COVID to 53901 for both English and Spanish.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.