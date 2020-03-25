Ascension announces no treatment charges for COVID-19 patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-through testing at the appropriate site.

At the testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle at all times. An Ascension associate will look up the patient’s information in the electronic health record to confirm that they have been screened and require testing. Insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, if it’s not already entered into the electronic health record. An Ascension associate will confirm that the patient has an established Ascension provider. There is no upfront charge for the testing.

Nasal swab samples will be collected and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis, which can take up to one week. Patients will be provided this information at the time of testing. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with results. Positive results will be alerted to the Wisconsin Department of Health.

In Racine County, drive-thru testing is available at Urgent Care site of the Ascension Wisconsin Health Center in Mount Pleasant, 10180 Washington Ave.

PPE donations accepted