Ascension announces no treatment charges for COVID-19 patients

RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin announced Wednesday that uninsured COVID-19 patients will not be charged for testing or treatment and COVID-19 patients with insurance will not have to make any out-of-pocket payments.
Also out of recognition of the downturn in the economy, the health system that operates Ascension All Saints Hospital updated its financial hardship policy so:
- Financial assistance applications will be valid for one year to reduce the burden of re-application.
- The hospital's payment grace period has been extended to four months (120 days). Patients who are unable to make their monthly payments, should call the number listed on their billing statement to have a hold placed on their account.
"As the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Ascension Wisconsin is diligently monitoring the situation to ensure we are protecting our patients, associates and the communities we are privileged to serve," a statement from Ascension read.
For additional information on financial assistance in Ascension Wisconsin, go online to: healthcare.ascension.org/Financial-Assistance/Wisconsin.
Getting tested
Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin is launching drive-through testing for COVID-19. Individuals who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by an Ascension Medical Group provider, by phone, or virtually using Ascension Online Care at ascension.org/OnlineCare.
You have free articles remaining.
The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and any potential contact with COVID-19 patients. Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be given an appointment for drive-through testing at the appropriate site.
At the testing site, patients will remain in their vehicle at all times. An Ascension associate will look up the patient’s information in the electronic health record to confirm that they have been screened and require testing. Insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, if it’s not already entered into the electronic health record. An Ascension associate will confirm that the patient has an established Ascension provider. There is no upfront charge for the testing.
Nasal swab samples will be collected and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis, which can take up to one week. Patients will be provided this information at the time of testing. Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin will contact patients with results. Positive results will be alerted to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
In Racine County, drive-thru testing is available at Urgent Care site of the Ascension Wisconsin Health Center in Mount Pleasant, 10180 Washington Ave.
PPE donations accepted
Ascension Wisconsin is also accepting donations for personal protective equipment. Individuals or companies interested in making a donation should contact Ascension Wisconsin's Foundation partners at AscensionWIFoundations@ascension.org. Once the donation is confirmed, arrangements will be made to pick up the donation and deliver it to the appropriate Ascension Wisconsin facility.
Supplies being requested for donation:
- Isolation gowns
- Earloop or tie masks
- N95 respirators
- Hand sanitizers
- Face shields
- Surface disinfectants
- Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR)
- Controlled air purifying respirators (CAPR)
- Other approved PPE supplies advised by the CDC
Acension also announced that all elective surgeries and non-urgent medical appointments have been postponed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.