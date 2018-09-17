RACINE — Ascension All Saints is looking to improve health outcomes for those with atrial fibrillation through a more than $1 million investment in a new electrophysiology lab and the addition of Dr. Bernard Lim, a Mayo Clinic-trained cardiac electrophysiologist, to the Ascension Wisconsin heart care team.
Lim is set to lead the EP program at Ascension All Saints. Construction of the new lab, which will feature a cryoablation system, was completed earlier this month.
Cryoablation is a newer way to treat AFib that uses cryotechnology to freeze heart tissue, according to a press release from Ascension Wisconsin. This minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure uses a balloon-tipped catheter to cool the heart tissue and create a seal around the vein leading from the heart to the lung that is often the source of rapid heartbeats.
“Treating AFib with cryoablation has been found to be more effective than drug therapy, which can have side effects,” Lim stated. “I’m excited to provide this new and much-needed service to patients in the greater Racine area.”
The fully equipped EP lab will treat the broad spectrum of cardiac electrophysiology problems, including complex arrhythmias like AFib, a heart rhythm disorder that affects nearly three million Americans.
Atrial fibrillation is often treated with medications to attempt to control the heart rate and thin the blood, but for many patients, ablation is the treatment of choice because it can potentially cure the disorder instead of just controlling the heart rate. Ablation therapy is effective at restoring patients’ normal heart rhythm and improving their quality of life, according to Ascension Wisconsin.
The All Saints Foundation is supporting the expansion of heart care through a gift of $175,000 toward the purchase of the cryoablation equipment for the new lab.
“This investment in the electrophysiology lab at Ascension All Saints represents the Foundation’s dedication to improving health outcomes and reducing stroke complications for patients with Atrial fibrillation or AFib. Having this technology and Dr. Lim at Ascension All Saints means patients will be able to receive the heart care they need closer to home. “We thank the community and our donors for their continued support,” stated Dan Pettit, All Saints Foundation board chair.
The comprehensive electrophysiology program, now available at Ascension All Saints on the Spring Street Campus, includes arrhythmia and AFib care and treatment, pacemaker implantation, implantable cardioverter defibrillator and cardiac ablation or surgery.
Lim completed his internal medicine, cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology training at the Mayo Clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And you can bet that the Drs there will be pushing that service hard.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.