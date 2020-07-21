Ascension All Saints meeting COVID challenges; down to one single unit

Since that time, McManmon said, Ascension has seen small “spikes” in cases.

“What we’ve seen throughout the course of this has been these increases in in-patient and hospitalization rates,” she said. “Ten days after Easter was the first spike. We had a nice warm day on May 1 and May 2 and again ten days after that we saw another spike in that activity. We saw another spike 10 days after Mother’s Day and another spike 9-10 days after Memorial Day, when restaurants were beginning to open up and more activities were going on.”

Janice Litza, M.D., vice president of medical affairs for Ascension, said that while hospital occupancy “was within” and did not go above “normal capacity” for hospital census, a major challenge for health care workers was the “intensity of the care and the complexity of the COVID patients.”

While “some people have definitely very mild symptoms” if they contract COVID, Litza said “the most complicated cases require quite an intense amount of care and monitoring,” noting there is an “intensity and complexity” to the care of COVID patients beyond the everyday personal protective equipment and social distancing face of the pandemic that’s most familiar to the general public.