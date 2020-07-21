Ascension All Saints meeting COVID challenges; down to one single unit

RACINE — With COVID-19 infections on the rise again in Racine County, which has the third-highest infection rate in Wisconsin, officials at Ascension All Saints Hospital say the facility remains well-poised to treat COVID-19 patients, whether hospitalized or on an outpatient basis.
In addition to its main full-service hospital facility at 3801 Spring St., Ascension Wisconsin operates a number of ancillary clinic, counseling and behavioral health facilities in Racine County, including Ascension Wisconsin Health Center, 10180 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, opened in February with urgent care, imaging, primary and specialty care, rehabilitation and occupational health services. An ambulatory surgery center is slated to be opened at the Mount Pleasant site later this year.
Well prepared for pandemic
Kristin McManmon, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, noted the facility moved into an “incident command structure” in March in anticipation of an expected “impending surge” of COVID-19 patients. Elective surgeries and other procedures, since resumed, were suspended on March 11 as Racine County began seeing its first COVID infection cases.
Ascension declined to disclose its hospital capacity data, directing The Journal Times to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for statewide and regional hospital capabilities data.
The DHS website does not provide a breakdown of hospitalizations by county.
In the Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition’s nine-county Southeast Region — Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties — figures for July 21 show 239 hospitalized COVID patients, down 1.2% from the previous day.
In preparation for COVID, McManmon said “within a matter of days” Ascension All Saints facilities and staff were readied to meet the looming public health care challenges posed by the global pandemic, including tapping Ascension’s local, state and national “Ascension community” supply chain to secure “mission critical” personal protective equipment and medical equipment and supplies ranging from ventilators to high pressure nasal cannulas.
“There was a lot of activity … across the Ascension community,” she said, noting plans had been drawn up for serving 50% and 100% increases in the number of hospitalized patients.
“We were already seeing COVID-positive patients in March in Racine,” McManmon said, noting Ascension All Saints’ cases peaked on May 21.
“At our peak, we operated four units, two of them were ICU, for our in-patient hospitalized COVID and PUI (Patients Under Investigation) patients … and we still had capacity to increase beyond where we were,” she said, noting that hospitalizations at Ascension All Saints Hospital at the time were “still very close to what we maintain at our tradition census level” in terms of its “typical” number of hospitalized patients. “We did not even approach the 50% increase. Today, we have one unit that we maintain and we’re able to manage all of the patients we have in that single unit.”
Since that time, McManmon said, Ascension has seen small “spikes” in cases.
“What we’ve seen throughout the course of this has been these increases in in-patient and hospitalization rates,” she said. “Ten days after Easter was the first spike. We had a nice warm day on May 1 and May 2 and again ten days after that we saw another spike in that activity. We saw another spike 10 days after Mother’s Day and another spike 9-10 days after Memorial Day, when restaurants were beginning to open up and more activities were going on.”
Janice Litza, M.D., vice president of medical affairs for Ascension, said that while hospital occupancy “was within” and did not go above “normal capacity” for hospital census, a major challenge for health care workers was the “intensity of the care and the complexity of the COVID patients.”
While “some people have definitely very mild symptoms” if they contract COVID, Litza said “the most complicated cases require quite an intense amount of care and monitoring,” noting there is an “intensity and complexity” to the care of COVID patients beyond the everyday personal protective equipment and social distancing face of the pandemic that’s most familiar to the general public.
“Since it’s new, we don’t have a vaccine, we don’t have a medication like an antibiotic,” Litza said. “People can become very sick very quickly. For COVID patients who are hospitalized, there’s a potential to get very sick from the respiratory – they can’t breathe, it’s very difficult and uncomfortable, it’s quite scary. We provide oxygen in a variety of ways including intubation, high intensity high flow oxygen. For those that get complications, it can affect your kidney, your heart. Some patients have been at the hospital for a long time, weeks … through the whole spectrum of ICU and rehab. The majority of what we can do is really supportive care — helping the patient with their oxygenation, helping their heart and kidneys work, so their body can do what it needs to do to fight the virus and come out on the other end … it (COVID-19) is quite significant compared to these other … viruses that we see like the flu.”
Litza added that the level of care is also very hands-on for hospitalized COVID patients, particularly for those placed in intensive care units, with special teams “monitoring patients very specifically.”
“I’m hopeful that with all of the research that’s out there, perhaps we’ll find a medication like an anti-viral that will be effective,” she said. “But until then, we’re continuing to learn from our global colleagues what’s the best care.”
The road ahead
Litza said Ascension All Saints remains prepared to address additional COVID-19 public health challenges as they arise, including the potential fall convergence of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza.
“We were very blessed that we prepared for a significant surge but we didn’t get to that level,” Litza said. “None of that has gone away. We haven’t packed it up and put it in the closet for another day. We continue to monitor and rely on the experts on infection and prevention … We expect to continue to have COVID-positive patients in our [hospital] facility, our clinics … As we go forward, we’re not gonna flip a switch and everything’s back to normal … There’s definitely still COVID in the community.”
She said simple everyday steps — masking, social distancing, cough etiquette and hand sanitizing — remain the greatest “incredible helpful” practices in avoiding contracting and spreading COVID-19.
“The fewer exposures that we have just doing the basics … will help,” Litza said. “We need to be exceptionally conscientious … and stay very diligent in the best practices…”
McManmon agreed: “We know that COVID is with us and won’t be disappearing anytime soon.”
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Flashin First Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.