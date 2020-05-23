Ascension All Saints Hospital seeing significant COVID-19 activity

RACINE — Positive COVID-19 cases in Racine County have continued to climb, with Ascension All Saints Hospital of Racine seeing several spikes in COVID-19 patients, according to Ascension All Saints Hospital President Kristin McManmon.
As of Friday, Wisconsin had 14,396 positive cases, with 1,303 of them having occurred in Racine County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
While other Wisconsin counties have witnessed a flattening or an outright decrease in cases, Racine’s have continued to rise. Ascension has experienced three recent spikes in COVID-19 patients, according to its president, Kristin McManmon.
“What we’ve observed is that in the 7- to 10-day window after Easter, we saw our first spike,” McManmon said. ‘Then, that spike level stayed and plateaued, then the next spike was about 7 to 10 days after what I would call the first warm day in our area, which was May 1, when it started getting 60 to 70 degrees out and the sun was out. Then, the next spike we experienced started this Tuesday, which is curiously 9 days after Mother’s Day.”
While McManmon emphasized the seriousness of COVID-19, she said that the hospital is prepared and for the community not to panic. All Saints Hospital is part of the nationwide network of Ascension hospitals, which McManmon said has allowed them to borrow knowledge, equipment and personnel from other Ascension hospitals in order to prepare for COVID-19.
All Saints, McManmon said, has the ability to support an increase in volume of 50% and 100%, though they are not near those levels yet.
Don’t fear the hospital
McManmon also addressed public fear of seeking other care from hospitals due to COVID-19. Including extra sanitation of high-traffic surfaces, Ascension All Saints Hospital is equipped with negative-pressure rooms that move airflow outside rather than recirculating possible contaminants, according to McManmon.
“We’ve been worried about people that may have put off a health concern because they were worried about coming to the hospital,” McManmon said. “It’s so important to know that those kinds of issues to be addressed timely. And we have taken extraordinary precautions to make sure that patients are protected and are safe when they come in for care for care.”
While the effects of COVID-19 are statewide and county-wide, some communities are being impacted disproportionately to the rest. According to the City of Racine Public Health Department’s most recent data, more than 40% of confirmed cases in its jurisdiction are of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity while over 41% of confirmed cases are of black or African American ethnicity. Meanwhile, the same data shows that more than 16% of confirmed cases are of white, non-Hispanic or Latino ethnicity.
Staying vigilant
McManmon said she recognized how long COVID-19 has been shaping peoples’ lives and understood that they may be getting impatient.
“This has gone on now for, you know, over 70 days and so I know that people are growing tired and they want to get out and see their friends, see their family and enjoy the weather that we’re having,” McManmon said. “I want people to do that, but to do that safely and to continue to not to let their guard down — wear a mask, engage in hand hygiene, practice social distancing and cover your coughs so that we can hopefully start experiencing a decline in cases and flattening the curve.”
Ascension Wisconsin offers a COVID-19 hotline, toll free at (833) 981-0711, which can be accessed 24/7. Online information form Ascension can be found online at https://healthcare.ascension.org/COVID-19, and includes a self-assessment tool that can be taken online or by texting COVID to 53901 for both English and Spanish. Ascension also offers virtual visits with a doctor; the app can be downloaded at www.ascension.org/onlinecare and requires no insurance.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
