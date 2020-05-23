Ascension All Saints Hospital seeing significant COVID-19 activity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Positive COVID-19 cases in Racine County have continued to climb, with Ascension All Saints Hospital of Racine seeing several spikes in COVID-19 patients, according to Ascension All Saints Hospital President Kristin McManmon.

As of Friday, Wisconsin had 14,396 positive cases, with 1,303 of them having occurred in Racine County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

While other Wisconsin counties have witnessed a flattening or an outright decrease in cases, Racine’s have continued to rise. Ascension has experienced three recent spikes in COVID-19 patients, according to its president, Kristin McManmon.

“What we’ve observed is that in the 7- to 10-day window after Easter, we saw our first spike,” McManmon said. ‘Then, that spike level stayed and plateaued, then the next spike was about 7 to 10 days after what I would call the first warm day in our area, which was May 1, when it started getting 60 to 70 degrees out and the sun was out. Then, the next spike we experienced started this Tuesday, which is curiously 9 days after Mother’s Day.”