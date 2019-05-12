RACINE — A young man with a yearlong toothache. A cancer survivor with no money for a checkup. An uninsured father with a daughter worried about his health. These are just a few of the people who sought free medical and dental care Saturday at Park High School, 1901 12th St., through Ascension All Saints’ Medical Mission at Home.
In the first hour alone, 183 patients registered to receive care from the doctors, nurses and numerous others who volunteered their time on Saturday. In total, All Saints and its 410 volunteers served 279 medical patients and 115 dental patients.
Jenny Martinez, 20, brought her uninsured father to the event because she felt it was important for him to get a checkup. It was her first time experiencing anything like the free Medical Mission.
“It was amazing,” she said. “They were so friendly to him and they were going out of their way to help him.”
Although Saturday’s event is the first event of its kind in Racine, Ascension has been doing Medical Missions at Home in other communities in the United States since 2008, and All Saints hopes to host another one next year.
The Medical Mission provided locals who are uninsured, underinsured or who have high co-pays they cannot afford with things like medical evaluations, lab testing, X-rays, dental care and mammograms.
Kristin McManmon, Ascension All Saints Hospital president, said she spoke with some patients toward the end of their visit who said they wouldn’t change anything about their experience.
“That’s what we want to hear,” McManmon said.
McManmon said she chatted with a woman who was waiting to see a doctor on Saturday who had a history of breast cancer in her family but hadn’t been able to afford a mammogram for three years.
“Those are the things that weigh on your mind,” McManmon said.
Rose Myhre, 59, of Racine said she came to the Medical Mission because her children had been pestering her to get a physical.
Myhre said she is a uterine cancer survivor who had a hysterectomy four years ago. She said she would not have gone to the doctor for a checkup if it weren’t for the medical mission.
Myhre cares for her son who is blind and diabetic, as well as for his son who has special needs, so she knows it’s important for her to stay healthy. Her employer does not provide health insurance.
“This is absolutely wonderful for low-income families that can’t afford insurance,” Myhre said. “This is a blessing for people.”
Dental care
Not only could attendees receive free medical care, but Hope Smiles, a non-profit based in Tennessee, set up 20 chairs to provide dental procedures, like extractions, as well as dental hygiene services.
“We know that dental is an important part of overall health,” said Jeff Atwood, executive director of Hope Smiles. “And often there is a tremendous need.”
Marquese Ford, 32 of Racine, came to the clinic in hopes of getting care for a tooth that’s been bothering him for quite some time.
He had been holding off on the dental work for a year because he doesn’t have dental insurance and was told the bill would be $1,800.
Ford said he was grateful that Ascension was offering free care.
“You can see that it’s not just me, the community needs this,” Ford said, as he gestured to the other patients waiting to see a doctor.
At the end of their visit, the patients who needed it received referrals for resources to provide them free medications or follow up care. Attendees also received lunch, packed by volunteer Park High School students, a bag of groceries and personal hygiene items.
Ascension chose Park High School for its location, parking availability and its location near a bus route.
Jeff Miller, Park’s principal, said the medical mission was an opportunity to help the families of its students.
“Park is more than a school, it’s a community organization,” he said.
In fewer than 12 hours, Miller said, volunteers turned the gym into a hospital and dental clinic.
Some of the volunteers on Saturday were Park students in the school’s health sciences and biomedical pathways.
Estefania Alonso, a senior at Park who is already a Certified Nursing Assistant, or CNA, worked as a volunteer, taking patients’ heights, weights and vital signs.
“It’s really been great,” Alonso said. “I didn’t expect such a big turnout.”
She’s been working as a CNA at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., for two years.
She said she volunteered on Saturday because she enjoys helping people in the community.
