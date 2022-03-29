As you were, Mount Pleasant Village Board says: Trustee terms to remain at two years

MOUNT PLEASANT — Faced with the requirement of the public having to vote on whether local elected officials’ terms should be lengthened to three years, the Mount Pleasant Village Board abandoned the whole venture Monday evening.

On Jan. 24, the Village Board unanimously voted to have trustees’ terms be three years instead of the current two-year terms, to take effect in 2023. But earlier this month, an official petition that included 1,199 certified signatures from Mount Pleasant residents was delivered to the village clerk. The petition would have forced a referendum of voters to be passed before the extension of terms could be put into effect.

Instead of doing that, the Village Board unanimously voted to repeal the ordinance that would have extended the length of their terms rather than letting a referendum be held.

The Village Board on Monday could have begun drafting how a referendum question would be worded, but decided against it.

“When we passed this as a board, one of the parts of our discussion about this was the fact that we felt confident in the decision,” Trustee Nancy Washburn said Monday night. “But we also knew, and it was made clear to us after asking the same question multiple ways, that there was a window of opportunity … for our residents to tell us this was something they desired. In my mind, seeing that there are 1,199 signatures that have been authenticated, it’s clear to me that — unfortunately or fortunately — apparently that our residents who we represent, who we are here to put into action what they want and represent them, it’s clear to me that they probably don’t want that.”

The leader of the effort to collect signatures was Kelly Gallaher, who manages the A Better Mount Pleasant social media pages. She said in a statement after Monday’s vote: “Had the Village Board opted to legitimately solicit public input on a charter ordinance to extend term lengths for trustees, they may have spared themselves the embarrassment of having to retreat from such a transparently self-serving measure. It is clear they realized they had little hope of winning a referendum thanks to the dozens of volunteers who collected nearly 1,300 petition signatures in just two weeks.”

While 1,199 signatures were certified as being truly from Mount Pleasant residents, Gallaher reported that 1,282 signatures in total were collected.

Gallaher continued: “A referendum win would have ensured that term extensions could not be proposed again for a minimum of two years. Should the Village Board have a change of heart, and attempt to sneak this through again, we are ready and willing to circulate another petition. Residents should decide the length of terms in office, not politicians.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Don Trottier, a member of the Racine County Board and a Mount Pleasant resident.

After the idea of lengthening terms was first made public in January, following years of discussion within Village Hall, Trottier said he reached out to each Village Board member to advise against them voting to extend term lengths without a referendum.

“It should be the people that decide, not the trustees,” Trottier said in a phone call Tuesday morning.

Trustees indicated Monday night that they were surprised by how strong the response was.

“I don’t think we as a board ever thought that many people would object to it,” Washburn said.

Added Village President Dave DeGroot: “When we passed this, I believe in good faith, back in January, I believe one of the trustees (Denise Anastasio, who was not at Monday’s meeting) mentioned … ‘Is this something that should have been going to referendum?’ ”

At the time, the Village Board had planned to not go with a referendum. But now, after at least 1,199 residents indicated opposition to the board voting to extend future term lengths, voters still will not have a direct say on whether they believe trustees’ terms should be two years or three.

If the term-length extension had been put in place, Mount Pleasant would have been the only municipality in Racine County where its board’s terms were longer than two years.

