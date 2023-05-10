This summer, stay safe from fires and burns as temperatures increase and outdoor heat sources like grills and bonfires are plentiful.

Several fires have already been reported in Racine County, including two within the last week.

Two-garage fire

Two garages on adjoining properties on New and State streets in Union Grove, along with the surrounding fence just two feet away, caught fire on May 4. The Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department reported the fire was caused by ashes from an outdoor fire pit. The department estimated the loss from the fire at $13,000, but no one was injured.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said someone burned twigs in an outdoor fire pit and dumped the ashes, thinking they were extinguished.

The person then used a leaf blower, and a hot ember likely reignited and spread to the garages, Allen said.

“When you’re burning something and you think your ashes are out, make sure you put some water on them,” Allen said.

He also said that when storing ashes outside, keep them moist and put them in a metal can if possible.

“Sometimes you can’t tell if ashes are fully out, and then the next thing you know, you got a little fire,” Allen said. “Take the extra step of putting water on them.”

Lawn mower fire

Another fire happened May 4 in the 6900 block of Douglas Avenue in Caledonia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

The homeowner was inside a garage when a fire started and noticed the riding lawnmower had gone up in flames. The homeowner tried extinguishing the fire with a home fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

The homeowner had reportedly done service to the mower recently. It was making sounds so the person brought it back to the garage so he/she could look at it.

The fire did not spread beyond the lawnmower, and no one was injured.

Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld said the cause of the fire was likely a mechanical failure.

A full fire response with multiple apparatus was originally dispatched, but once personnel arrived on scene and saw the small nature of the fire, the number of personnel was downsized to a single engine.

Henningfeld said the lawnmower was older, and the damage/loss estimate is undetermined.

“Keep lawnmowers clean and in good operating condition,” Henningfeld said. “Never fuel a hot or running mower.”

Additional tips

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration issued their own fire safety tips for summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics and the Fourth of July.

Those building campfires should have them at least 25 feet away from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn.

Anyone hoping to see fireworks should go to a public show put on by experts. As a warning, sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and cause third-degree burns.

Propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbecue grills should be used outside only, as indoor use can cause fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Grills should be placed well away from siding and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Do not store or use a grill on a porch or balcony.

Use chimineas, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits outdoors only and at least 10 feet away from a home or anything that can burn.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also advises to avoid burning in the spring. The safest time to burn is when the ground is completely snow-covered in the winter.

Debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Wisconsin. While debris burning is legal in most places, it’s unsafe, unhealthy and a nuisance, according to the DNR.

The DNR encourages citizens to find alternatives to burning debris before deciding to burn, obtain proper burn permits and follow any restrictions and comply with local ordinances that may be more restrictive than state law.

Residents burning anything should keep an eye on the weather and avoid burning under windy conditions. Additionally, anyone who does choose to burn debris should have a water source and firefighting tools handy, and they should keep the size of the fire small and manageable.

Never leave a fire unattended, and if a fire escapes, dial 911 immediately.

Citizens should make sure the burn is completely out before leaving and use lots of water to drown, stir and repeat until the ashes are cold. It’s advised to go back and check again later for any remaining smoke or embers.

More information For more fire safety tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Fire Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, go to usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outdoor-fires and dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/forestfire/permits.

