RACINE — Wisconsin’s crumbling Lake Michigan shoreline will receive some needed TLC from local 12 and 13-year-olds through a pilot program that will bring coastal engineering and stewardship ideas into classrooms this school year, and also bring classrooms to the beach.

The program, funded by a grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will connect Racine Unified students and teachers with the coastline, specifically North Beach.

Adam Bechle, a coastal engineering outreach specialist with Wisconsin Sea Grant, works with property owners and communities regarding coastal hazard issues

Those hazards are increasing due to high water levels; record highs were set in May 2019. North Beach in particular has faced challenges following the destructive January 2020 storm.

“North Beach has an interesting story from a coastal engineering perspective of being a beach that is visibly affected by changing water levels in the lake,” Bechle said.

Ann Moser, senior special librarian and education coordinator for Wisconsin Sea Grant, approached Bechle with the idea of creating the program with the already established partnerships.

The Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps (GLCCC), a nonprofit directed by Chris Litzau, works with young adults that were not successful in the traditional school environment to provide training through outdoor projects akin to the model of the Civilian Conservation Corps developed during the Depression Era.

GLCCC has worked with RUSD the last few years on a healthy beaches program, with the new pilot program building upon it with coastal engineering concepts.

“We have really great collaborators and partners, that’s one of the strengths of Sea Grant is we bring in people with a stake and an interest in a project and we come together, and we really wanted to build on the great work that the DLCC was doing,” Moser said. “So, we wrote a grant and they (NOAA) really liked it.”

While the program is still in its early planning stages, RUSD Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Janell Decker and Program Evaluation Manager Jenelle Williams said there will likely be six seventh-grade classes from a single school in the district that will be involved in the program this academic year.

With the program culminating on the beach, Decker explained that the classrooms involved will engage with related curriculum throughout the school year to prepare them for their beach experiences. The teachers themselves, along with the Great Lakes CCC crew supervisors, will also undergo training in order to work with the student on North Beach stewardship projects using coastal engineering practices.

“This opportunity ties in really nicely to the academy model that we have at our high schools,” Decker said. “This is going to be another layer of that, to actually see that there are engineers that look at the impact of humans on our coastline and actually do work to sustain the coastline as it sits today.”

Once the project is complete and evaluated, Bechle and Moser will make the curriculum used available to other school districts and locations through the Center for Great Lakes Literacy while the Great Lakes CCC would be able to include the lessons in their programming. Should the program prove successful, it may also be expanded within RUSD.

