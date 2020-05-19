As testing ramps up, percentage of positive cases still high

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — As COVID-19 testing ramps up in Racine County, the percentage of those tests that are coming back positive remains double the rate of positive tests statewide.

Statewide, 148,237 tests have come back negative while 12,885 were positive, showing the state's percentage of positive tests remains at 8%.

As of Tuesday, Racine County has the third highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after Milwaukee County, 5,076, and Brown County, 2,118. Among Racine's neighboring counties, Kenosha has 866 confirmed cases, Waukesha 492 and Walworth 287.

Racine County has reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19; statewide that number is 467. Around 16% of patients statewide, 2,110, have required hospitalization.

The Wisconsin National Guard collected over 500 samples at the drive-thru testing site at Festival Hall on Monday as part of a week-long initiative to expand testing within the City of Racine. Testing is scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.