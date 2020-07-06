As statewide COVID numbers rise quickly, Racine's numbers stay relatively steady

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — According to the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin has seen a 49% increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

The Department of Health Services said Monday that Wisconsin has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday.

This statewide rise re-emphasizes how "It’s crucial that residents adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear facemasks, and practice good hygiene so we can protect our fellow residents and prevent another rise in cases locally," Racine County said in a Monday afternoon statement.

The statewide death toll has held at 796 since July 3, however. Nearly 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 6,018 active cases as of Monday.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.