As statewide COVID numbers rise quickly, Racine's numbers stay relatively steady

RACINE COUNTY — According to the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin has seen a 49% increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.
The Department of Health Services said Monday that Wisconsin has seen 32,061 cases since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 484 cases since Sunday.
This statewide rise re-emphasizes how "It’s crucial that residents adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear facemasks, and practice good hygiene so we can protect our fellow residents and prevent another rise in cases locally," Racine County said in a Monday afternoon statement.
The statewide death toll has held at 796 since July 3, however. Nearly 80% of victims have recovered, leaving the state with 6,018 active cases as of Monday.
The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s totals because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
While business restrictions remain in effect in the City of Racine, COVID-19 cases have stayed steadily low in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also includes the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point.
Since June 5, the Racine Health Department has never seen more than 13 new confirmed cases in one day. That's far below the spikes seen in May; on seven separate days that month, 49 or more cases were confirmed by the city's health department. Since the beginning of July, the most cases confirmed in one day has been six.
As of Friday, 26 residents within the Racine Health Department's jurisdiction have died from COVID-19.
By the numbers
Here's the updated data on COVID-19 in Racine County as of July 6, 2020:
- Racine County (total): 2,246 confirmed, 341 probable, 25,530 negative, 64 deaths.
- City of Racine Health Department: 1,490 confirmed, 190 probable, 11,883 negative, 26 deaths.
- Central Racine County Health Department: 756 confirmed, 151 probable, 13,647 negative, 38 deaths.
In adjacent counties:
- Milwaukee County: 12,396 confirmed, 112,757 negative, 391 deaths.
- Kenosha County: 1,592 confirmed, 18,650 negative, 44 deaths.
- Waukesha County: 1,492 confirmed, 28,012 negative, 39 deaths.
- Walworth County: 691 confirmed, 9,543 negative, 18 deaths.
